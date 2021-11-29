“Shoutout to Michael Jordan for my Wine Edition Player Exclusives!”: Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony shows off his latest PE, and also his sneaker rotation for this season

Carmelo Anthony has a crazy sneaker rotation – He loves his collaborations with Jordan Brand

19 years in the league mean that Carmelo has some heat in his locker. Not PJ Tucker level, but still a crazy collection nonetheless. Melo has been a Jordan brand athlete ever since he entered the league, has had 13 signature shoes with them.

He particularly seems to like the Air Jordan 36, the latest offering from the brand. The Lakers forward has multiple colorways of the shoe, some of which he calls wine-inspired. His colorways starting with the CorkMelo 36 are an ode to his podcast, “What’s in your glass?”

He also loves his Baltimore collabs and finds some ways to honor Syracuse. The Jordan one low that he designed have the tones of the college colors, which he said will definitely be showing up in the tunnel walks pretty soon. A man whose fashion sense isn’t as distorted as the kids of today, Melo sure loves the subtlety.

Carmelo Anthony is a part of a long list of Jordan Brand athletes – He could have continued his exclusive deal but switched back to the PE’s

Carmelo Anthony is one of the most successful active NBA players on an individual level. There is no doubt he will be a Hall of Famer, but one thing is definitely missing from his CV- A championship ring. A player of his caliber should definitely have more rings than an average Joe, but not everyone can be as lucky as Patrick McCaw.

Melo has had 13 signature shoes with JB, longest only behind active players like LeBron and KD. While his models may not have sold like the regular Jordans based on lifestyle value, Melo always concentrated on getting the best basketball shoe out there.

The Air Jordan 36 is the latest offering from Jordan, a tech-laden indoor basketball shoe. A lot of the young athletes like Luka Doncic and Jason Tatum have been wearing them this season. Pulling in elements from the shoe that MJ won his first championship in, the 36 is a sneaker that has been beefed up to suit today’s athletes.