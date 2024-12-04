“Show Me a Movie Where Santa Receives a Gift”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He Hasn’t Accepted a Gift in Over 30 Years

Shaquille O’Neal has grown to be quite the gift-giver. However, the Hall-of-Fame big man revealed he has yet to receive a gift in over 30 years. This isn’t because people haven’t attempted to give him gifts. It is by choice, as he compares himself to the iconic Christmas figure Santa Claus.

Once December arrives, Shaq finds himself in the holiday spirit but always thinks about others. In an interview with People Magazine, the NBA legend revealed his reasoning. He said,

“I always tell my family, ‘Show me a movie where Santa receives a gift and I’ll let you buy me a gift”.

His decision to turn away gifts isn’t based on ego or pride but is strictly based on the NBA legend’s situation regarding material items. Following 1992, O’Neal’s selfless ways developed once he became the family’s breadwinner.

O’Neal’s comparison to Santa is something he to seriously to heart. In an episode of The Big Podcast, he elaborated further on his acceptance of the holiday moniker.

“Ever since the God Lord blessed me [with the means] to take care of everybody, I became Santa,” Shaq said. “Hope there aren’t any kids listening to his podcast, but my father let me know early, ‘There ain’t no Santa.’”

Shaq revealed his happiness is contingent on the happiness of his family. “As long as everybody else is happy, I’m happy,” Shaq confessed. However, this hasn’t ruled out people close to him from attempting to give him gifts.

One of the ways his children show their gratitude is by giving gifts to their father. Although he hasn’t opened any of them yet, he hasn’t discarded any of them. Instead, Shaq keeps them to open them one day eventually.

“I take it, I got a storage room with 30 years’ worth of gifts, ” O’Neal revealed. “I’ll open it up one day.”

The gift of giving has reduced its toll on the 15-time All-Star as his kids continue to grow. Shaq revealed as they age, money has become the preferred gift of choice. However, that was far from the case when they were children.

The Lakers legend couldn’t simply walk into a store to buy toys for his children. He had to formulate an agreement to ensure satisfaction with the toy company.

“I would have to go into Toys R Us [at] like 11:58, right before they closed, and then just wipe them out,” Shaq revealed. “A lot of times, they didn’t want me to come in Toys R Us early because they didn’t want me to buy all the toys so I’d have to come in late, right before closing. They let me take the leftovers.”

His runs to Toys R Us are in the past, since most of his children have grown into young adults. Yet, he refuses to relinquish his spirit of gift-giving.

Shaq’s best gift

O’Neal may not receive gifts anymore, but he is grateful for the ones he received in the past. In 2015, Shaq revealed the one gift that stands above them all.

The gift came from his adoptive father, Philip Harrison. This specific Christmas Shaq was convinced he wasn’t going to receive a gift. At the time, their financial situation was tight and Shaq understood his sisters took priority for receiving gifts.

On the morning of the joyous holiday, O’Neal’s father took him outside to play basketball. But something else awaited him. “One morning, everybody was out opening presents and I thought, I wasn’t getting a present and he opened the door, Let’s go play some ball. Boom, and there was a Dr. J ball,” Shaq said.

The gift touched his heart and to this day he holds it close to him as his favorite gift. Shaq strives to give others the same feeling he felt in that moment when he gives gifts.