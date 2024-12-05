“Shut Your B***h A** Up”: Did Trae Young Curse Out Giannis Antetokounmpo Mid-Game?

The Atlanta Hawks’ 119-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks was an underwhelming battle. Trae Young and his team took control late in the first quarter and never looked back. However, a particular moment from the game has gone viral, leaving fans questioning whether Young cursed out Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Mid-way into the final quarter, Young knocked down a floater to extend ATL’s lead to 13 points. Immediately after scoring his 14th point of the duel, the shifty guard was heard screaming some expletives.

“Shut your b***h a** up,” Young shouted.

“SHUT YO B*TCH ASS UP” — Trae Young to Giannis

pic.twitter.com/4329Snvz1c — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) December 5, 2024

It appears as though the three-time All-Star is directing his barrage of abusive words at the Greek Freak. However, it’s worth noting that Antetokounmpo didn’t provoke his opponent. The two-time MVP rarely engages in unnecessary altercations on the court. That said, he’s not one to shy away from a verbal or physical confrontation either.

But in this instance, with Giannis not reacting to the NSFW comment, it’s more likely that Young was engaging in trash talk with someone in the crowd.

A comment on the X post gave a clearer picture of what might have transpired. From what the user @Est1986Atl’s comments suggest, he seemed to be present in the Fiserv Forum and stated that Young was taunting a heckler wearing a New York Yankees cap.

That’s cap. Trae was yelling at a guy in the crowd wearing a Yankees fitted. The guy stood up and hollered back. — Est1986Atl (@Est1986Atl) December 5, 2024

Although this claim cannot be confirmed, neither Young nor Antetokounmpo addressed the incident during the postgame interviews. Adding to the credibility of this theory is the fact that the heckler, who Young allegedly trash-talked, was wearing a Yankees outfit. Given Young’s well-documented disdain for New York sports fans, this scenario appears quite plausible.

In the off-chance of Young directing these comments to Antetokounmpo, the latter will undoubtedly aim for redemption when their teams clash again in early February.