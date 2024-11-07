“Take Y’all A** Home”: Trae Young Reignites His Beef With Knicks Fans Following Hawks Win

Nov 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Trae Young’s actions tonight showcase just how much he relishes the opportunity to be a villain in the eyes of New York Knicks fans. He would take a nasty jab at the organization’s fanbase after securing a 121-116 win over Jalen Brunson and co. at the State Farm Arena.

Ice Trae loves his rivalry with New York fans. On this occasion, the star point guard didn’t hold back when cussing at the away fans.

“I hope the New York fans find their way to the exit real, real quick… Boo! Take y’all a** home,” Young said during the postgame interview.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a heroic effort in a losing cause, recording 34 points and 16 rebounds. But it was the 2024 draft’s #1 pick Zaccharie Risacher who was the star of the night with the virtue of his stat-sheeting stuffing performance – 33 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 ‘stocks’ (steals + blocks).

Facing the Knicks motivates Young to have a stellar performance. The same was the case tonight as he recorded a seventh double-double on the season. It makes sense as to why he was solid tonight, given his ‘hatred’ for the franchise. This stems from the 2021 playoff series between the two franchises.

The shifty guard had to face a hostile New York crowd during the first-round series. Fans did everything from verbally abuse Young to throw popcorn at him. Some even tried to spit at him but the Hawks were unwavering in their mission to put New York away. They would have the last laugh, advancing to the conference semifinals in just five games, gentleman sweeping the rising Knicks.

The infamous “f**k Trae Young” chants also began during this series, a phrase that NYK fans often use to distract the three-time All-Star. However, the pass-first guard has found a way to thrive despite all the disrespectful taunts.

Young reacts to the animosity with the Knicks fanbase

Trae Young has been living rent-free in the Knicks fans’ heads. Detractors are heard chanting “f**k Trae Young” even when he is not playing the game or during an unrelated sporting event. What does the ATL leader think about this antic? He finds it hilarious that people despise him so deeply.

“Oh, it’s super funny. That s–t is hilarious… There’s a lot of photos of me looking in the crowd just smiling, that’s kind of my reaction, I’m just looking at all these people flipping me off,” Young said on Paul George’s podcast.

“F**k Trae Young” chants. Young girl flipping him off…@TheTraeYoung embraces the hostility that comes with the Knicks crowd @ATT pic.twitter.com/5FYbmV6mGu — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) August 12, 2024

Young also spoke about the 2021 series in particular. Instead of being livid at the crowd’s behavior, he was excited to play in such an environment.

“That was a fun series just because I know the stage. Like I just knew the stage and it being their first time back to the playoffs in, I don’t know how long. It was loud like it was crazy. Like, I’ve never been, I’ll give them a lot of credit. It was the craziest environment I’ve played in,” Young told JJ Redick in 2022.

Trae does not have many well-wishers in the Big Apple. But this additional battle with the fans makes the Knicks-Hawks encounters even more entertaining.