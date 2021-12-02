“Shut Zion Williamson down, it’s no reason for him to be coming back”: Kendrick Perkins would rather have Pelicans GM David Griffin sit Zion than risk injury to him

Zion Williamson is a prime candidate to have his 2021-22 NBA season curtailed by the front office, according to Kendrick Perkins.

It can’t be all that heartening for any New Orleans sports fan to see the state of their basketball team. The Pelicans have been gifted first-ballot Hall of Fame talents in the NBA draft thrice this century.

Chris Paul forced a trade away when he saw the franchise was going nowhere, sending them into free fall. The arrival of Anthony Davis led to a couple of playoff appearances, but he departed too.

Zion Williamson looks likely to be the next guy going that route. However, Zion has yet to play a full NBA season’s worth of games yet. He’s been constantly injured over the past 2 years, unlike the durable Ja Morant.

People are increasingly criticizing New Orleans more and more for making what seems to be a demotivated pick. Zion Williamson has not seen a single minute of action in this 2021-22 season.

Kendrick Perkins says Zion Williamson needs to have his Christmas cancelled

The former Celtics and OKC Thunder center took to First Take this afternoon to voice his distaste for how Zion Williamson is treating his body in the offseason. Big Perk was in the league not because of his physical talents, but because of his hustle.

It must be maddening for players like Perk to see talented guys like Zion waste it in this fashion. The Texas-born country boy minced no words in calling for Zion Williamson to be shut down for the season:

“Shut him down, it’s no reason for him to be coming back. Yes, shut him down, the Pelicans are not going anywhere. We all know that is more to the foot.”

“It’s more about Zion not being in shape. Go get him a dietician, get him something to get him right in-house. We had the same questions about him coming about of college. The Pelicans are not going to the playoffs!”

In the spirit of December, it’s time to cancel Christmas on Zion for the season. Get him a dietician and try again next year. Until the weight is under control, it’s going to keep happening! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/a8qJtdlZJ3 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 2, 2021

