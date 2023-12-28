Earning $200 Million Less Than Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson’s Superior Statline Riles Up NBA Twitter

The NBA contracts recently saw the fans divided as Jalen Brunson was openly compared to Jaylen Brown. The New York Knicks guard’s lesser earnings compared to the Boston Celtics star despite a superior stat line sparked the interest of the NBA Twitter. Their mixed reactions to the scenario revealed different facets of the league centred around contract deals.

A Knicks fan account spurred the debate as it compared the stats of the NBA players for this regular season. It put Brunson under the limelight, highlighting his stat line of 26.1-4.0-5.9 while scoring 59.6% from the field. In comparison, Brown registered 22.6-4.9-3.6 with a success rate of 56.1% from the field.

It displayed the Knicks guard’s superiority as a scorer as well as a playmaker compared to Celtics’ 2x All-Star. The post was to shed light on the potentially underpaid nature of Brunson’s contract based on the league’s current norms. With the caption, “

4 Years/$104M vs 5 Years/304M,” it showcased the $200 million difference in player earnings despite similar output.

It paved the way for fan discussion on X (formerly Twitter), as one follower declared his preference for having Brown in his team over the Knicks star. “I’ll take Brown over Brunson any day, the huge difference is you guys got one consistent player other than Brunson meanwhile Brown has [Jayson] Tatum, [Jrue] Holiday, [Kristaps] Porzingis, and much more. And trust me, Jaylen brown is a much better defender,” he stated.

Another pointed out the difference between the status of the players on the roster. “Second option vs first option,” he wrote hinting at how Brunson was not the face of the New York organization, whereas Brown was for the Celtics.

One supporter still backed the 6ft 2″ Knicks player mocking the narratives around his contract offer. “But I was told the Brunson contract was terrible and way overpaid?” the follower jokingly mentioned.

Although fans had a diverse range of opinions, comparing Brunson’s stint this season to Brown might not be the best way to judge their contracts. Due to the presence of some other big names in the Boston franchise, Brown did not have to always actively contribute to scoring for his side. Individually, the 27-year-old has a defensive and offensive rating of 108.9 and 118.9 respectively compared to Brunson’s 116.7 and 119.2 respectively. It puts in focus how Brown remains more determined to contribute defensively while the New Jersey-born only yields only a slightly better offensive rating.

Amidst the perceived difference in contributions, the contract deal of Brunson still comes across as an unfair one considering his rise in status. Despite joining the franchise as a number two to Julius Randle, he has seemingly surpassed that tag and remains on course to become the talisman. Based on the current financial situation around the league, an improvement in his earnings seems like a fair demand.

Can Jalen Brunson match the salary of Jaylen Brown?

Last year, Jalen Brunson signed a 4-year $104 million contract with the New York franchise. It would see him earning $26 million on average in each campaign till the 2025/26 season but would enter the player option status after the 2024/25 campaign. So, consistency from the player’s side could result in immense benefits soon.

As for the franchise, their decision to sign the 2018 draft pick has paid massive dividends. Compared to his earlier stint at the Dallas Mavericks, a change in team has helped him enhance his prowess as a player. Last season, the 27-year-old registered career-high points per game following a significant hike in three-point percentage. He also became a better all-around player as his assists per game also saw improvements.

Yet, for him to match Brown’s earnings remains a difficult task. The Celtics star signed the richest-ever NBA contract in the off-season as he committed to the organization with his 5-year $304 million deal. This would see him earn an average salary of $60.8 million each season with a total of $65.6 million alone in the 2028/29 campaign.

The Knicks offering Brunson this amount of payment remains unlikely at this stage. Still, his contract deal in the future may receive better perks. With the supporters wanting him to stay in New York City for longer, the interest of both sides could result in mutual benefits.