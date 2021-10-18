"We introduced Ben Simmons to the team like a new guy... unsure if he's play the season opener": Head Coach Doc Rivers discloses information about the star's first practice back with the team

Sixers’ Head Coach Doc Rivers talks about Ben Simmons and his first full practice back with the team, unsure about the season opener

After a summer full of drama, Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. The 3x NBA All-Star was rumored to be traded after his disappointing performance in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. However, due to the high asking prices, no team could offer a deal good enough. After returning from his summer break, Simmons demanded a trade out of Philly. Months passed, and no deal came through.

Last week, Simmons flew back into Philadelphia and got his COVID test done. This move took everyone by surprise. His teammates were excited to have him back though. Earlier today, Ben Simmons participated in his first full-team practice, after getting the due clearances. There were quite a few questions about how things went, and Doc Rivers addressed them with the media.

“Ben Simmons was re-introduced to the team like a new guy”: Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a tradition of gathering in practice and welcoming a new guy, or an old guy returning from leave. They did the exact same thing to Ben Simmons, as he participated in his first team practice.

#Sixers coach DocRivers on if Ben Simmons addressed the team: “We just introduced like we always do when a new guy comes back or the old guys comes back. We jokingly did it. We did it with Tobias as well, because he’s been on vacation and Matisse as well. … — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 17, 2021

Further, Doc Rivers said that Ben Simmons participated in all activities during the practice. The team, however, is not sure whether Simmons would take part in the season opener on Wednesday.

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons ‘was just one of the players’ today. ‘He was a full participant.’ Says team jokingly re-introduced Simmons to team. ‘I’m going to wait and see’ if Simmons will play in Wednesday’s opener. — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) October 17, 2021

It is good to see there is no bad blood between Simmons and the Sixers. However, we’d get to know the exact situation as time passes. For now, it would be worth watching if Ben plays for the Sixers’ season opener, which takes place on Wednesday, against the Pelicans.