“Russell Westbrook is Already Done With the Lakers!”: NBA Twitter Reacts as the 2017 MVP Isolates Himself From LeBron James and Co. During Pregame Huddle

Russell Westbrook had yet another subpar outing, recording 5 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 turnovers in the preseason loss vs the Timberwolves.

After a pretty horrific season, everyone expected Russell Westbrook to bounce back in the 2022-2023 campaign. However, his first three preseason games made it pretty evident that the 2017 MVP isn’t as deadly anymore as he once was.

After putting up an underwhelming 5-point, 3-assist, and 2-rebound performance in his preseason debut against the Kings, Russ went on to have a slightly better display against the Suns. Playing nearly 21 minutes, the 9-time All-Star recorded 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, while shooting an awful 33% from the field and 40% from the charity stripe.

After suffering back-to-back losses, the Los Angeles Lakers witnessed yet another awful outing from Mr. Triple Double. In the 118-113 loss against the KAT-less Timberwolves, the 6-foot-3 slasher saw nearly 25 minutes of game time. Despite receiving a significant amount of minutes, the 2-time scoring champ merely scored 5 points, dished 6 assists, and grabbed 3 rebounds while turning the ball over 3 times and shooting pretty horrifically.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels Play a Heated Game of Hot Potato Leaving NBA Twitter in Splits

NBA Twitter reacts as Russell Westbrook was seen standing away from the team during the pregame huddle

There were several moments during the game, that was concerning for Laker Nation. The biggest of all – Westbrook’s unavailability during the team’s huddles.

Many fans are aware of the incident that occurred during the course of the game.

It’s the preseason and I don’t read much into anything. But if I were to read too much into something………. pic.twitter.com/Hgcb91PNu5 — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) October 13, 2022

However, a recent clip went viral where the point guard was seen isolating himself away from the squad even before the game started.

Russell Westbrook appeared to stand off to the side during the Lakers’ pregame huddle on Wednesday against the Timberwolves. 🎥 @_michaelmorales10 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/DAVkZISSwv — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 13, 2022

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

This is weird to me! https://t.co/jpkjeQPSr6 — Coach LJ /G\ (@LJvsLAFAYETTE) October 13, 2022

Nah bruh we need that trade asap — 6od (@BronTooNice) October 13, 2022

So Russell Westbrook getting traded in 2022 or just he All Star Break? Lol Pat Bev seems like the ultimate teammate next to Russ https://t.co/b3v9pCrScP — Anthony Valles (@ajvallessss) October 13, 2022

I mean you can’t even pretend for 40mil a year? Jeez https://t.co/vXVUp0tgnC — Smokey McPot 🇺🇸🇿🇲 (@jessejshumaker) October 13, 2022

Other videos show something else

To be fair, at first glance, this is extremely disturbing. However, there is nothing to worry about.

Apparently, the viral clip is just a part of the entire video that portrays Russ’ disinterest. However, there are other videos that show that the guard was actually involved with his teammates initially.

A Russell Westbrook clip where he’s seen away from another huddle is making the rounds. If you peep the entire video, though, Russ was with his Lakers teammates at the start. 👀 (🎥 _michaelmorales10/IG) pic.twitter.com/y72eF9dDni — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 13, 2022

There is one more preseason clash remaining before the LA-based franchise starts its 2022-2023 campaign. Of course, regaining his old form in 1 game seems rather far-fetched. However, Darvin Ham and co. will hope for Westbrook to be productive for the squad as the Purple & Gold aim to win championship number 18.

Also Read: Jazz Owner Dwyane Wade was once in awe of the Laker star