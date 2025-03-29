Skip Bayless Highlights Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ Fatal Flaw, Claims it Will Adversely Affect Lakers’ Future

Skip Bayless has given another one of his famous hot takes about the Lakers. Let’s face it, the media personality has carved a career for himself with his opinions, and the Lakers bear the brunt of many. On Saturday, he decided it was time to drop another.

Advertisement

The Lakers look set to be in the postseason in their first year under JJ Redick. But their form has been a little sporadic in recent games. And the critics have noticed.

Skip has been vocal about it, bashing Redick for describing James as playing “First Team All-Defense defense” after poor showings against the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic. The Lakers conceded a combined 264 points in those two games.

Since then, the Lakers have beaten the Indiana Pacers and seen a buzzer-beating loss to the Bulls. The team gave up a combined 238 points in those games, with LeBron on court for 38 and 39 minutes, respectively.

Bayless appears to have found another angle to upset the Laker Nation. He’s identified a “fatal flaw” that will impact their playoff hopes. He has singled out Luka Doncic and caught LeBron in the crossfire. Naturally.

On his The Skip Bayless Podcast, the journalist said, “Luka shoots way, way, way too many 3s. He’s got a lot of LeBron in him. Nobody can score better in the lane than Luka; nobody can score better at the rim than LeBron. Yet, they’re both infatuated with launching threes. LeBron’s backed it off a little bit, and come to his senses a little… but, now Luka, far more than LeBron is just jacking up threes at a dangerous pace.”

Bayless continued, “Luka is fourth in the NBA at three-point attempts per game; 9.7 attempts per game, 9.9 a game since he came to the Lakers. He’s now up to making up to 35.8 percent for the season… made 24 of his last 53, that’s 45.3 percent, that’s sensational… but his overall for the year, 35.8 ranks 105th in the NBA. His career average from 3 of 34.8 ranks since he came into the league 644th. He’s just like LeBron, he’s actually—by superstar standards—a pathetic 3-point shooter.”

After dissecting and ripping into Doncic’s ability and describing him as “being the way he has always been,” he’ll just be a “mathematical disaster.” He further went on to use his averages and previous game statistics to tell the Laker Nation they couldn’t trust the Serbian in the playoffs from three when it really matters.

In the five-minute clip, Bayless also spoke about Redick’s ability to speak to Doncic and whether he’d be successful at getting him to focus on playing in the lane. He was doubtful, as Luka likes to do what he does. He referenced how Jason Kidd “sure couldn’t,” and it’s why he’s now with the Lakers.

Perkins has identified Doncic as a weak point for the Lakers

Bayless isn’t the only one to point the finger at Luka when discussing the Lakers and poor performances. Kendrick Perkins also has some form for doing so and has embraced his position by doubling down.

Speaking on NBA on ESPN, Perkins said he felt Doncic is now the team’s best player after “LeBron turned the keys over to him,” but in the same sentence said, “He can’t be your weakest defender, he has to start putting more of the effort defensively.”

Perk criticized his work ethic, suggesting the defenders would be “drained” watching him “dribble the oxygen out of the ball… but not give the effort defensively.”

“[The Lakers are not] a good road team.” @WindhorstESPN and @KendrickPerkins on the Lakers being 1-4 in their last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/wUXPWeYsiG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 28, 2025

The Lakers only have nine more games left, but an upcoming road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies awaits; it could be a good time for them to play, as Memphis recently fired HC Taylor Jenkins. Brian Windhorst emphasized the importance of this game, citing their poor 16-20 record (T-14th in the NBA) on the road this season.

He referenced how their seeding becomes all the more important, believing the game tonight can be the difference between the #2 seed and as far down as the #7 seed. Windhorst also said that the “playoffs start now,” and it’s hard to disagree with him where the Lakers are concerned.