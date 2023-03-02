“Yeah, I’ll Get BOTOX!”: Shaquille O’Neal Heeds to ‘Rumored Ex-Girlfriend’ Nischelle Turner’s Advice, Agrees to Cosmetic Injections

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most entertaining personalities in and around the NBA. Thanks to his deal with TNT, we get to see him on TV twice a week. He’s there on the TNT Tuesday show and then again on Inside the NBA on Thursdays. If that wasn’t enough Shaq already(it wasn’t!), we also have the Big Podcast, which comes out once a week.

Being an entertainer is no easy job, but it comes naturally to the big man. He’s always considered himself the ‘class clown,’ and he continues to prove the same to date. While the things he does on the screen will never make you think he’s old, Shaq’s actually 50, and is about to turn 51.

As he nears his 51st birthday, a wrinkle on his forehead seems to bother Big Diesel. Rumored ex-girlfriend, Nischelle Turner, had a solution for the same.

Shaquille O’Neal says he’ll get BOTOX injections

In Hollywood, Botox is a common thing. Celebrities have now started opening up about getting Botox Injections and owning up to the same. Much like his on-screen peers, Shaq is also now considering getting a BOTOX injection, thanks to Nischelle Turner.

To kick off the latest episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq had a weird look on his face. Spice Adams made fun of him and said, “That’s how Shaq be looking at his food in the microwave!”

Turns out, Shaq was checking out a new wrinkle that had shown up on his face. Nischelle asked him if he’d get Botox, to which Shaq asked what it does. After listening to the same, Shaq went, “Yeah, I’ll get it, I’ll do it!”

That’s interesting. The big man lowkey agreed to get a cosmetic injection right now, not even a year after he’d openly shot down the idea on Dr. Beauty Podcast.

Shaq once considered getting eye fillers

Shaq has been around the world, and that also means the world of podcasts. About 10 months ago, Shaq was a guest on Dr. Beauty Podcast with Anna Guanche. There, Dr. Anna asked him about rejecting the idea of Botox, while considering hip surgery.

Shaq tried working his charm and asked if he looked like he needed botox. She refused, but then Shaq was very interested in learning about eye fillers.

I guess all those years of not sleeping is catching up with Big Diesel, who now wants to remove those bags from under his eyes.

