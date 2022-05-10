“No more Chuck, call me Carlos!”: Charles Barkley pulls off Tyler Herro’s outfit better than him and NBA Twitter is going bonkers

Charles Barkley has often made very questionable fashion statements but tonight, he looked fly, better than even Tyler Herro himself.

Charles Barkley is a man of many things, however, being a fashion icon is not his best identity. Despite that today, Charles looked his Monday best.

In a hilarious segment, previously aired a few days back, Charles said that he liked Tyler’s post-game outfit. He said that it wasn’t bad.

Chuck liked @raf_tyler‘s outfit so much he said he’d wear the same thing in the studio next week 😎😅 pic.twitter.com/lztNoTllsb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2022

“I dig this”, said Charles, and then Shaq challenged him to wear it the next week. Well, the next week is here and Barkley held up his end of the deal.

“You wore it better!” Chuck really copied @raf_tyler‘s postgame outfit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TRA4NjYBv6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2022

Charles Barkley outdoes himself, and Tyler Herro!

Boy did Charles Barkley shine today! He rolled up to the studio in the same outfit as Tyler Herro and blew away the studio.

He himself was feeling it and even said “No more chuck, call me Carlos!”. The studio was in splits as Chuck paraded around everyone and even showed the bling.

The internet reacted to it in the most hilarious way possible!

“I don’t want all these people going crazy looking at this bowl of deliciousness” pic.twitter.com/jZydJRJPZL — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 10, 2022

“No more Chuck, call me Carlos.”

😂😂😂 I love this show https://t.co/gSXZPX5gnY — Lou™ (@ALIFEstyle57) May 10, 2022

This needs to be a new segment! Chuck mocking players outfits. https://t.co/1qZbVPPl8Q — ˙ʇᴉ ʇnoq (@GolfMamba) May 10, 2022

It simply does not get old, Charles Barkley is the gift that keeps on giving and we for one love accepting his hilarity.

