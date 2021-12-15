“Skip Bayless, I really don’t like you!”: Nets’ Kevin Durant calls out the Fox Sports 1 analyst for his constant bashing of LeBron James

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant bashes Skip Bayless for his recent barrage of tweets, says he doesn’t like the FS1 analyst

Anyone who has watched Undisputed, or has been regular with Skip Bayless knows what his content is all about. Skip really likes Kevin Durant, is a huge fan of the Clippers, and absolutely, for no reason whatsoever, hates LeBron James.

Tonight, a short-staffed Brooklyn Nets, led by Kevin Durant, took down the Toronto Raptors in an overtime thriller. The Nets only had eight active members tonight, with KD playing through an ankle sprain. He still played 48 minutes and recorded a game-winning triple-double. KD ended the night with 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. Skip Bayless couldn’t keep his excitement to himself, as he thought this was a good chance to mock LeBron James yet again.

The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2021

Kevin Durant shuts down Skip Bayless

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the greatest players in the NBA currently. Playing without Kyrie Irving, and with a lacking James Harden, Kevin Durant has been excellent this year. He is one of the leading candidates in the MVP race. On the other hand, LeBron James is in his 19th season and is playing brilliantly, when he’s not dealing with injuries.

After tonight’s game, KD checked his Twitter and saw the stuff being spewed by Skip. It did not sit right with him, and he called out the FS1 analyst.

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

About time someone called Skip out for the kind of stuff he says. Despite LeBron James being nothing but brilliant over the years, all we hear from Skip is some mockery or the other, and for no particular reason.