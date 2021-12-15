"2974 3-pointers in 12 and a half seasons... It was a lot of hard work and a lot of support!": Warriors' Stephen Curry expresses his gratitude and talks about the road ahead

Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about the feeling of getting the record, expresses his gratitude, and then talks about his job now

The Golden State Warriors made their way to New York this morning after some issues with their team plane. Having no time to get to the Big Apple and decide their game plans, the Warriors came in with a huge thing hanging all over their heads.

Stephen Curry was two 3-pointers away from making the NBA all-time 3-pointers made record his own. As soon as Steph knocked down that second three in the first quarter, there was a shift in the atmosphere.

STEPH CURRY BREAKS RAY ALLEN’S RECORD FOR MOST CAREER 3-POINTERS pic.twitter.com/BYhTe1I5dY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

The Garden erupted, and it almost felt like the Warriors’ were on their own home ground. After the game, Steph took time to express his gratitude and talk about what’s next.

Stephen Curry talks about taking the record to a whole new level

After the game, Steph was interviewed by Kelenna Azubuike and Bob Fitzgerald from back home. They talked to him and asked him to describe the feeling of getting the record.

Steph talked about how long this week has been, with the possibility of getting the record hanging on his shoulders since the Blazers game at home. Ever since then, whenever he touched the ball, people just expected him to knock it down, from wherever he was standing. Further, he talked about how he’d talked to Ray Allen about the feeling last week, but what he felt today couldn’t be put into words.

It’s been a long week but it paid off with a special moment at MSG pic.twitter.com/xR8FAenjp8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

After that, Bob recommended Steph to take the record up to 4500 or higher, making sure no one could take it down in the next 15-20 years at least. Steph laughed and said that’s the job now.

Time to make the record unreachable 😂 pic.twitter.com/FLyjRLHKI4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

Steph and the Warriors get two days off now, before they face the Celtics on Friday. It’s safe to say the team would be out celebrating in the Big Apple tonight.