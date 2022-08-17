Basketball

Skip Bayless refuses to put 6’3” Stephen Curry in the same realm as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal

Skip Bayless refuses to put 6’3” Stephen Curry in the same realm as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Tom Brady saved your career": Antonio Brown gets shredded on NFL Twitter for threatening NFL GOAT and his $3 million trainer
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Skip Bayless refuses to put 6’3” Stephen Curry in the same realm as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal
Skip Bayless refuses to put 6’3” Stephen Curry in the same realm as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal

Recently, Derek Fisher stated that Stephen Curry belongs in the same category as Tm Duncan,…