Skip Bayless refuses to put 6’3” Stephen Curry in the same realm as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal

Recently, Derek Fisher stated that Stephen Curry belongs in the same category as Tm Duncan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards in the history of the game. Despite revolutionizing the offense of the modern NBA, the Golden State Warriors leader was always criticized for not having the Finals MVP silverware in his stacked trophy cabinet.

However, earlier in June, Chef Curry proved all the naysayers wrong when he led the San Francisco-based franchise to win its 4th title since 2015. Averaging a staggering 31.2/6/5, The Baby-Faced Assassin finally lifted his first-ever Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

With the successes Curry witnessed in the past season, there have been several basketball analysts, enthusiasts, and personalities, who boosted the 6-foot-3 guard into their top 10 lists. Former Lakers legend Derek Fisher was one of many to do so. In a recent interview, the former 5-time NBA champ lauded the sharpshooter:

“Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game, that when you look back, wherever he was or whenever he played, his teams were really successful. I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow.”

Derek Fisher has high praise for Steph 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZymqP3E31f — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2022

Skip Bayless attacks Stephen Curry for “begging” Kevin Durant to join the GSW

Skip Bayless, who has developed a reputation of being a Steph hater over the past few months, disagreed with Fisher’s recent comments.

At first, the “UNDISPUTED” analyst appreciated Derek for showcasing love towards Tim Duncan. Later, the 70-year-old analyst stated why he didn’t believe that Curry didn’t belong in the same conversation as the other legends mentioned.

“I honor his opinion. I just happened to disagree, I do love it that he mentioned my man Tim Duncan first in his trilogy. He said he’s (Steph) in the same sentence and same conversation as ‘Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq’ and I loved it that he went Tim Duncan first.

Let me talk about legacy, shall I? You want to talk about pure and utter blasphemy? How can we include within the confines of that same triumvirate- Duncan, Kobe, Shaq – a man, who came up so small, so much smaller than he even is at 6-feet-3, down the stretch of the 2016 Finals, that he led a contingent all the way across the country to Long Island to recruit, to beg one Kevin Durant to please come save him and them. Steph and the Warriors. That’s what Steph did. Would Duncan ever beg somebody to come save him or Kobe or Shaq? No they would not.”

Derek Fisher says he puts Steph in the same class as Duncan, Kobe and Shaq “Pure and utter blasphemy. How can we include within the confines of that triumvirate a man who led a contingent to beg Kevin Durant to go and save him?” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/fZhS4DCJHB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 17, 2022

In contrast to what Bayless stated, Shannon Sharpe stated that Curry was indeed a part of his top 10 list.

“Steph’s in my Top 10 with Duncan, Kobe and Shaq, there’s no question about it…I don’t know why we want to dismiss a guy who has 2 MVPs and one of those is unanimous.”

Derek Fisher says he puts Steph in the same class as Duncan, Kobe and Shaq: “Steph’s in my Top 10 with Duncan, Kobe and Shaq, there’s no question about it…I don’t know why we want to dismiss a guy who has 2 MVPs and one of those is unanimous.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/8MA9Z1Czzc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 17, 2022

