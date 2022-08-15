$50 million worth former champ stated how Stephen Curry would’ve performed in the 1960s

According to Jerry West, Stephen Curry would’ve been “great” back in the 1960s and 1970s, when the Lakers legend played.

Stephen Curry is undeniably one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen. The Golden State Warriors leader is the best marksman in league history, and with the way he used the three-point line, the 6’3” guard completely revolutionized how modern basketball is played.

The former Davidson Wildcat has become one of the most accomplished superstars in recent history. Over the span of an illustrious 13-year career, Steph racked up a pretty decorated resume – 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, 1 steal title, 2 MVPs, 1 WCF MVP, 4 championships, and 1 Finals MVP.

Over the years, several analysts and enthusiasts have spoken about the hypothetical situation of Chef Curry performing in a different era. A few years ago, NBA legend Jerry West weighed in on the conversation and gave his honest opinions.

“Stephen Curry would’ve been great when we played”: Jerry West

Back in 2016, West stated that SC30 would’ve been “great” in the 1960s and 1970s. Admitting that the older era was more physical, the then-GSW executive revealed that Curry would’ve had more trips to the free-throw line.

“He would’ve been great when we played,” West said, per Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com. “He would’ve gotten knocked on his fanny a lot harder. But he also would’ve gotten to the free-throw line a little bit more. He doesn’t get any calls at all [now], he gets no calls.”

“The Logo” further compared the eras and claimed that the game today is “a lot easier to play”.

“I think it’s a lot easier to play today. It’s not a dirty game at all. Not a physical game. If somebody gets bumped [now], it’s a flagrant foul or something. It’s beyond comprehension to me.”

West also believes today's NBA is much less physical than when he played, plus thoughts on Steph if he played then:

Had Curry played in the older era, we know for a fact he would’ve gotten hit more. With the rest of the players being slower and not having handles as deep as his, the three-point specialist would’ve succeeded.

