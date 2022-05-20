“I like LeBron James, I’m sorry”: Skip Bayless’ wife Ernestine Sclafani shares viewpoint on Lakers superstar and how she almost met him

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless’ wife, Ernestine Sclafani, shares her perception of LeBron James and how it is contrary to her husband’s take.

For years, we have seen Skip Bayless critique, LeBron James, so much so that many feel the Undisputed analyst is an outright hater of the Lakers superstar. There is no doubt that Bayless can never get enough of the King, finding every nook and corner to undermine his GOAT status.

Bayless, who recently revealed his top 10 picks from the NBA’s 75th anniversary, had James at no.9. Not having LBJ in the top 5 would be a shocker to many, but this was Skip. The veteran analyst has James as the subject of debate on his popular show Undisputed on a nightly basis.

Some of the top criticisms coming from Bayless regarding James include the latter lacking the clutch gene and being a poor free-throw shooter. The Fox Sports analyst is always on the lookout to discount LBJ’s championships, citing Ray Allen and Kyrie Irving for saving the King’s legacy.

During a recent episode of the Skip Bayless Show, the veteran analyst had his wife, Ernestine Sclafani, appear as a guest. As the show progressed, Ernestine would take fan questions, one being what did she think about James.

Ernestine Sclafani Bayless expresses her views on LeBron James.

For anyone familiar with the NBA debate shows and podcasts, it is next to impossible having not heard the name of Skip Bayless. The former First Take analyst is a renowned name in the sports broadcasting industry, having worked at ESPN and Fox Sports.

An avid critic of James, Bayless has made a fortune on nitpicking at the Lakers superstar. While we have heard enough of Bayless when it comes to James, one certainly wants to know his better half’s views about the Lakers superstar.

While Ernestine hesitantly agreed on Skip never bringing up James at home, she said the following about the four-time Finals MVP.

“I like LeBron, I’m sorry, said Ernestine.”

“I think he’s done wonderful things for being a role model. I know he curses occasionally but everybody curses occasionally but I think he seems to be a nice guy, he’s really calm and he’s really nice. I have no hatred for him.”

Ernestine would narrate an instance of how she once thought of saying hello to him (LeBron) but didn’t think it was a good idea.

“I saw him walking on Central Park South one day, I was walking, and I was going to say Hi to him, but I thought he was gonna punch me if I told him who I was.”

My wife and I have never spoken about LeBron James at home. So what does Ernestine think of the King? She answers here:pic.twitter.com/mhBIZisIsH — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 19, 2022

Well, it was certainly nice to see someone with the Bayless surname not criticize James.