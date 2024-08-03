Skip Bayless Suggests Anthony Edwards is Even Better Than LeBron James and Kevin Durant on Team USA

The Team USA squad playing in the Paris Olympic boasts some of the greatest players of the game. With veterans like LeBron James and Kevin Durant consistently putting on a show for the fans, the team seems unbeatable at the moment. However, Skip Bayless believes that it’s Anthony Edwards who deserves to be called the MVP on this stacked team over LeBron and KD. After their recent win, the FS1 analyst took to X to show love to the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

Advertisement

Team USA recently finished their Olympics group stage run with a perfect score of 3-0. After back-to-back wins against Serbia and South Sudan, they beat Puerto Rico today to be the top seeded team in the group. Ant-Man was the star of the game with his 26-point performance coming off the bench.

After that, he received an Olympic MVP shoutout from Bayless, who believes it’s time to take the focus away from the veterans.

Bayless wrote, “The youngest player on an aging Team USA is starting to make his case for Olympic MVP. Move over, LeBron and KD, for Anthony Edwards.”

While calling them an aging team is a fair assessment, it’s worth remembering that LeBron and KD have carried the team in the exhibition games and the first two group stage games. It could also be a case of recency bias because Ant-Man was unstoppable against Puerto Rico.

The youngest player on an aging Team USA is starting to make his case for Olympic MVP. Move over, LeBron and KD, for Anthony Edwards. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 3, 2024

Bayless is well known for his ability to hype up one player at the expense of another. So, for him to say that LeBron and KD should not be the center of attention anymore in the wake of Edwards’ heroics comes as no surprise.

Regardless, there are enough reasons for fans to celebrate the veterans.

Kevin Durant becomes the all-time leading rebounder for Team USA

KD had a decent outing third game in a row in the Olympics. He scored 11 points coming off the bench while shooting four of eight from the field and three of seven from the three-point line.

He also had four rebounds, three assists and a steal to make it a well-rounded performance. In the process, he became the all-time leader in rebounds for Team USA with 126 career rebounds. Now, he has one more than that of the previous record holder, Carmelo Anthony.

While KD is arguably the greatest player ever to play for Team USA, Ant-Man is slowly climbing up the ranks as well. Although this was his first performance where he outshined everyone, Ant has been consistent throughout the campaign so far.

Today he had 26 points with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 11 of 15 from the field and three of six from beyond the arc to earn the MVP shoutout from Skip Bayless.