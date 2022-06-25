“More than $130M wasted on John Wall, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook”: NBA Twitter points out disastrous contracts of multiple-time All-Stars

NBA Twitter stirs up a debate on franchises dishing out over $130M on players like John Wall, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook in the upcoming season.

For a long time now, there have been several discussions regarding the contract policies of the NBA. Commissioner Adam Silver needs to revisit the clauses and terms of these multi-million dollar agreements between the players and their respective organizations.

While one cannot question the salaries of players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, there is a section whose remunerations are laughable, re-kindling the discussion of players being guaranteed humongous amounts over several years.

Whether it’s the owners or players, there have been cases of unethical practices in the past. Be it the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia or Kawhi Leonard’s acquisition to the Clippers calling in for an investigation on GM Jerry West.

Recently, NBA fans on Twitter dug up some statistics that revealed the astonishing salaries of players who haven’t lived up to expectations.

John Wall, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook’s 2022-23 season salaries raise eyebrows.

Currently, under contract with the Rockets, John Wall has missed over two seasons in the last 4-years. The five-time All-Star missed a lot of time due to injuries, one of them being rupturing his Achilles tendon. As Wall geared for a comeback, the Wizards shipped him to the Rockets.

While he played 40-games during the 2020-21 season, the Rockets and Wall parted ways on mutual terms, with the front office helping him find a new home. The veteran forward was paid $44.3M without playing a single game this season.

Three of the five highest-paid players for next season have been disasters for their teams. 🔸 Stephen Curry – $48.1M

🔸 John Wall – $47.4M

🔸 James Harden – $47.4M

🔸 Russell Westbrook – $47.1M

Three of the five highest-paid players for next season have been disasters for their teams.

Speaking of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the two former MVPs have struggled to remain consistent and can no longer be the first option on a team. Harden has switched three teams in the last one and a half seasons but failed to produce.

The Beard is no longer the scoring beast he once was in Houston, continuing his poor showings in the postseason. Harden’s fitness continues to be a matter of concern.

On the other hand, Westbrook’s debut with the Lakers was a disaster, courtesy of his poor shooting and turnovers. Mr. Triple-Double was at the receiving of never-ending trolls and criticism.

Thus the above players’ astounding salaries in the upcoming season is a matter that the league needs to address soon.

