“Stephen Curry would definitely be proud of Sabrina Ionescu”: NBA Twitter reacts as the WNBA star whips out the GSW MVP’s ‘night night’ celebration after hitting a big 3

Stephen Curry was as animated as we’ve seen him during the 2022 playoffs run. His ‘night night’ celebration, in particular, became extremely famous.

Unarguably, Stephen Curry is one of the most humble superstars in the league. Despite knowing his greatness, the GSW leader doesn’t trash talk or boast… often.

However, during this 2022 postseason, Chef Curry was extraordinarily animated and hyped, to say the least. In all the series, Steph would have several celebrations – his usual shimmying and the “ring me” celebration in Game 6 of the finals. There was one particular celebration Steph suddenly invented, that he stuck with throughout the course of the playoffs – the ‘night night’ celebration.

Seems like this celebration has become way too famous now.

Recently, during a WNBA New York Liberty-Atlanta Dream clash, youngster Sabrina Ionescu knocked down a shot from downtown and whipped out the iconic Curry ‘night night’ celebration.

The first-time All-Star starter finished the game with a 21-point, 9-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double.

NBA Twitter reacts as Sabrina Ionescu hit the Stephen Curry ‘night night’ celebration

As soon as the 5-foot-11 guard sunk in the shot and whipped out the celebration, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

We already knew for a fact that this celebration was going to be mimicked by other players. And definitely, we’re going to be seeing this celebration a lot more often in the coming season.

