Snagging A $1.5 Million Payday, Spencer Dinwiddie Predicted His Lakers Signing 11 Years Ago

In the realm of competitive sports, the manifestations have their unique ways of resulting in realities. One such instance occurred recently as the 11-year-long prediction of Spencer Dinwiddie materialized into a homecoming moment. The NBA star has signed for the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent, snagging a $1.5 million payday to represent his home state.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old was born in LA and grew up as a fan of the franchise during his initial years. After attending California’s William Howard Taft High School as a teenager, he joined the Colorado Buffaloes in 2011 as a college student. During that period, the point guard had his head filled with dreams of eventually playing for the Lakers.

Just a year before entering the 2014 NBA draft, the 6ft 5″ star even publicly expressed that desire. In 2013, Dinwiddie took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a bold prediction as a college attendee. “Just be patient Lakers I’m coming lol,” he wrote with an underlying tone of mockery to manifest his wish.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SDinwiddie_25/status/389933674465996800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His path since then has been filled with challenges as the Detroit Pistons selected him as the second-round 38th pick. After jumping between the NBA and G League in the beginning, the guard found his place at the Brooklyn Nets. Following a stable few years, the seasoned competitor soon became a trade piece before the Toronto Raptors recently waived him.

The Lakers opted to utilize this opportunity as they signed him as a free agent for the second half of the campaign. His stat line of 12.6 points per game, 6 assists per game, and 3.3 rebounds per game this season certainly played a key part in the decision. More importantly, it provided the franchise with an experienced facilitator to run their backcourt.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ views on signing Spencer Dinwiddie

The organization’s general manager Rob Pelanika cited this move as “returning to his roots and the city where his journey began”. “His play-making and aggressiveness from the guard position provides us valuable depth as we continue our strong push toward the back half of the season,” the 54-year-old further added.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1756500164230184973?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Despite having less flexibility in their wage cap, the Lakers were able to bring in the NBA guard with a strategic move. According to The Athletic‘s Jovan Buha, “The Lakers were able to offer Dinwiddie more than a minimum contract due to not using their full non-taxpayer mid-level exception on Gabe Vincent”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jovanbuha/status/1756424120152334580?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So, the willingness to join forces was evident from both sides as the fans remained on the lookout for something fruitful. Dinwiddie might play a decisive role in leading the second unit of the roster as his experience could lead to decisive outcomes. All in all, the roster received more depth and balance as the upcoming challenges stayed uphill for them.