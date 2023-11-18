Snoop Dogg’s Retirement From Smoking Has Gilbert Arenas Predicting A Domino Effect For Other NBA Stars And Celebrities

Hip-Hop and Basketball have been intrinsically linked for a long time. Hip-hop culture and basketball have affected each other over and over again in the past, with artists usually having a massive impact on NBA players. One such artist is Snoop Dogg, who, in a surprising turn of events, the artist has decided to leave his favorite and most iconic activity, smoking marijuana.

Though it may not sound like a big deal, Snoop inspired a whole generation while smoking just about all the time, something that even includes NBA players. While on his show, Gil’s Arena, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, and his guests discussed the impact that Snoop had on the NBA and how many players, young and old, picked up the habit of smoking due to Snoop. Talking about it further, Arenas said the following.

“Him retiring, other celebrities gonna retire.”

Gilbert predicted that a domino effect would take place, as the ambassador of Marjuina himself has now vacated the throne. But admittedly, it’s hard to say just yet, as many athletes such as Kevin Durant and Sha’Carri Richardson have been vocal advocates for its use and benefits.

As for Uncle Snoop, we might just have to wait and watch, as the wordsmith has tried to quit w**d in the past, but failed. But regardless of everything, Snoop Dogg has played a big part in the culture of the league, especially with the Los Angeles Lakers. Snoop is known to be a Lakers die-hard fan and a Kobe fan as well. Both Kobe and Snoop rose to stardom around the same time, and Snoop, as an LA native, always respected Kobe for his work ethic and killer mentality.

NBA is now w**d friendly!

The NBA and the Players Association recently agreed on a reform that will see players no longer being tested or fined for marijuana use. Even though testing has been off since 2020, the deal will be tentatively signed soon.

So with Snoop gone, other athletes and stars might just take over as the new ambassadors of Marjuina. One such frontrunner is none other than Kevin Durant. Durant has been very vocal about weed since the beginning but more so after 2020. During an interview with David Letterman, Kevin Durant revealed that he is an avid smoker and even admittedly high during the interview. Speaking more on it, KD said,

” To me, it clears the distractions out your brain a little… It’s like having a glass of wine.”

But surprisingly enough, Snoop never advocated for athletes to smoke weed. Snoop during an interview with Stephen A. Smith, on Jimmy Kimmel Live aired his opinions on athletes smoking weed. Snoop made the matter crystal clear that, unlike rappers, athletes have rules and regulations they have to follow, and that making money comes before smoking anything. With the NBA, NHL, and MLB lifting regulations on weed consumption, it will be interesting to see if Marijuana will be used more widely throughout the league.