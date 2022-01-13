“So you got me, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, and Shaquille O’Neal, we gonna spread it out”: Seth Curry names his dream team

During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Sixers guard Seth Curry names three players that he would have on his squad besides his brother Stephen Curry and himself.

Seth Curry is undeniably living up to his family’s legacy, emerging as one of the upcoming shooters in the league. Though he might not be on the level of his big brother Stephen Curry, the Sixers guard can surely ball. The 31-year old is currently shooting 51.4% from the field and an impressive 41.1% from 3-point.

Seth is the chief source when it comes to the 3-point shooting of the Sixers. The former Santa Cruz Warriors player has made a place for himself in the league. Seth can deliver in clutch and is one of the go-to options for Joel Embiid and co.

People may think having the Curry name would give Seth lineage. However, the Sixers guard had his struggles as he moved from one team to another, having a limited role during the initial phase of his career. Seth would prove his mettle as a player, and that’s when he became a starter for the Sixers.

Having been surrounded by NBA stars, Seth spoke about his dream team. The Sixers guard would name three members of his dream team.

Seth Curry names the members of his squad.

During an appearance on the podcast All The Smoke, Stephen Jackson asked Seth which players would he take on the blacktop beside himself and his brother.

“My no. 1 guy, I got T-Mac. That was my favorite player. Give me Shaq and MJ. So you got me, Steph, MJ, T-Mac, and Shaq. We gonna spread it out.”

Both the Curry brothers have idolized shooters while growing up. While Steph wanted to be like Reggie Miller, Seth had Tracy McGrady as his favorite player. Appearing on the same show two years ago, Steph named his all-time starting 5.

“Magic (Johnson), Michael (Jordan), Larry (Bird), uh … oooh … wait … Shaq,” said Curry. “Let me make sure I got my positions, Magic (at) PG, Michael (at) shooting guard, Larry (at) small forward, and power forward? … Tim Duncan.”

