Basketball

“So you got me, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, and Shaquille O’Neal, we gonna spread it out”: Seth Curry names his dream team

"So you got me, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, and Shaquille O'Neal, we gonna spread it out": Seth Curry names his dream team
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"$62 million to play 17 games?? That's GOAT sh*t right there": Gilbert Arenas recalls getting himself the bag from Orlando Magic despite playing only a handful number of times for the franchise
Next Article
Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja to open with David Warner in Hobart | Scott Boland injury scare
NBA Latest Post
"You will never best me, Devin Booker!": Raptors' mascot pulls a brilliant move after Suns star sends shots his way on Twitter
“You will never best me, Devin Booker!”: Raptors’ mascot pulls a brilliant move after Suns star sends shots his way on Twitter

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Toronto Raptors’ mascot trade hilarious blows with each other…