“So You the Feds?”: Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic Hilariously React to Pascal Siakam’s Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

All the stars have gathered for the All-Star Games in the Bay Area. After the conclusion of the Slam Dunk Contest, players were seen engaged in a bit of banter as they practiced for the games tomorrow. Pascal Siakam showed up to the practice wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses. But instead of being impressed, Karl-Anthony Towns hit him with a “feds” allegation.

Siakam recently uploaded a 20-second clip recorded from his Meta glasses. In the clip, he can be seen going up to KAT to tell him that he has got cameras in his glasses.

KAT’s first response was, “Oh, so you the feds? Federales.”

Siakam must’ve been caught off guard by the response as he tried to clarify that he doesn’t shoot all the time. However, Towns was not willing to let him go so easily. To tease Spicy P further, he brought Nikola Jokic into the joke.

The Knicks star told Jokic, “Aye, don’t say nothing…this guy the feds.” While KAT was busy noticing details about Siakam’s glasses, like it blinked, the Joker was too stunned to say anything. He leaned into the camera to make sure everything he just heard was right. Even when Siakam told him, “It’s a camera,” Jokic was having a hard time believing him.

“For real?” he asked.

Once they were done pulling the Pacers star’s leg for showing up with state-of-the-art technology, KAT and Jokic posed for Siakam’s camera. KAT threw up peace signs while Jokic stood with his hands joined together and had a sweet smile on his face. Fans certainly loved the interaction between these three All-Stars.

Fans react to KAT and Jokic’s shenanigans with Pascal Siakam

For about a week, all the rivalries in the NBA have shut down as the players come together for the All-Star show. Seeing stars from different teams get along so well and have fun is truly a unique experience for fans. For instance, they thoroughly enjoyed Spicy P’s Meta glasses video.

One fan came up with a brilliant idea. He wrote, “Keep them on in the game bro imagine the pov.” Although it might be tough for Siakam to execute during the game, he can at least wear it when he’s on the bench.

Other fans loved the reactions from KAT and Jokic. One fan wrote, “jokic hit him with the [eyebrow raised emoji].”

Since KAT and Jokic were so impressed by the glasses, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw them rocking the Ray-Ban Meta glasses soon.