7-foot Rookie Shaquille O’Neal Savagely Broke the Backboard in a One-on-one Against Ahmad Rashad

Shaquille O’Neal was a freak of nature on the basketnall court. Even as a rookie he was crashing backboards and obliterating them!

In 1992, the NBA was introduced to one of the most dominant players in the history of basketball. Shaquille O’Neal was an absolute beast coming out of LSU.

Selected with the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic, Shaq was unstoppable. He averaged an insane 23 points, 14 rebound,s and four blocks per game en route to winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Diesel was the stuff of nightmares in the paint. He even gave some of the best big men in the league like Hakeem Olajuwon, Duncan Robinson, and Patrick Ewing a run for their money.

However, Shaq wasn’t only dominating on the NBA court. He even took out backboards in his spare time against renowned reporters.

Shaquille O’Neal destroyed a backboard when facing Ahmad Rashad one-on-one

Everyone knows Shaq is a force to be reckoned with. However, as a rookie, there were still a few naysayers.

One such naysayer was none other than Ahmad Rashad. Rashad decided to take matters into his own hands and took on the big fella in a one-on-one.

Unfortunately, it was too late for Rashad to back out, as he witnessed just how powerful a young Shaq was. Rashad got the first basket, but on the next play all O’Neal had to do was shatter the backboard and end the game!

(1992) Rookie Shaq plays one-on-one with Ahmad Rashad and breaks the backboard.

Safe to say that was the last time anyone challenged O’Neal to a one-on-one match. Lest they incur the wrath of Shaq.

