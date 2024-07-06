Pelicans Trade Rumors: Top 3 Landing Spots for Brandon Ingram

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) looks on against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram is one of the hottest prospects in the trade market at the moment. The 26-year-old is being discussed by experts every day as they try to figure out which team is the most likely to sign him. While several teams could benefit from Ingram’s presence on their roster, three teams are being considered to be the frontrunners to bag the 2020 NBA All-Star. The three teams are the Sacramento Kings, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings are the heavy favorites among pundits to sign Ingram. They are in dire need of a star player alongside De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Another reason why the Kings are being touted as a favorable destination for him is Ingram’s connection with Alvin Gentry, who coached the Pelicans when Ingram made his only All-Star appearance and was declared the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

Charlotte Hornets

The next team that’s in contention to sign Ingram are the Charlotte Hornets. The 26-year old’s prowess on the wing cannot be overstated and the Hornets can definitely use that to their advantage by signing him. The Hornets are currently working under a new ownership, and they are trying to figure out a way to leave behind the terrible legacy that has been created around the team in the last decade.

In that scenario, adding Ingram alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller will give them the edge that they have been looking for. In addition to that, Ingram’s availability will also provide them some breathing space amidst the health issues that has unfortunately become a routine for LaMelo.

Despite such advantages, it’s still tricky to figure out space for Ingram in the Hornets camp. But if they want to get out of this slump, some sacrifices need to be made.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have also joined this race to sign the Pelican. Ingram’s stats alone make a case for him to be one of the most desirable athletes in the current market. In the last five seasons, he has averaged 23.1 points per game. Even though he had a very disappointing run in the last playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he averaged just 14.3 points, his status as one of the best wing players cannot be diminished.

With Donovan Mitchell signing a three-year extension with the Cavs, they can really use Ingram’s help alongside him to hopefully take their franchise to glory. While it’s too early to make a concrete claim for the Cavaliers, especially with the Kings being a strong contender, it won’t be a surprise if they end up signing him.