“Solid Trade Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Day After Stephen A. Smith’s On Air Wish, Reports Suggest Knicks Looking to Get Greek Freak

After Giannis Antetokounmpo added spice to his situation with the Milwaukee Bucks by choosing winning over loyalty, Stephen A. Smith expressed his desire for the New York Knicks to grab this opportunity. And it seems like the First Take analyst might have his wish come true as well. According to a tweet by ‘NBACentral‘, the Knicks could put together a lucrative package to acquire the superstar.

Advertisement

With the Milwaukee Bucks failing to get past the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, there were speculations about the Greek Freak’s situation with the NBA franchise. Those speculations came true when Giannis publicly stated his desire to prioritize winning over staying with the Bucks. The statement grabbed the attention of all the General Managers across the league. Among the many teams paying close attention, the New York Knicks may just be the most tantalizing.

Stephen A. Smith may get his wish for Giannis Antetokounmpo to join the New York Knicks

When Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he preferred winning ahead of the Bucks, intense debates occurred across all media houses and podcasts. ESPN’s ‘First Take’ Analyst – Stephen A. Smith also shared his opinions on the show. Admitting a selfish motive behind his arguments, he requested the New York Knicks to trade for the NBA superstar. He even proposed taking the Antetokounmpo brothers in the deal. Here is what he said:

Advertisement

“I one thousand percent agree with you and Big Perk. But can I be honest and forthcoming and saying I don’t want to admit that publicly? Because if he’s agitated, and he’s willing to leave, New York Knicks might have a chance to get him. New York Knicks might have a chance. We need all the help we can get, you know what I’m saying? I’m a die-hard lifelong New York Knicks fan.”

A day after the comments made by the ESPN Analyst, ‘NBACentral‘ tweeted the possibility of his wish coming true. According to the tweet, the New York franchise is keeping a close eye on the situation and can offer multiple assets in a possible trade situation. Here is the tweet:

“The Knicks could put together a solid trade offer for Giannis. They own the rights to four future *first-round picks and have all of their own first-rounders moving forward. They have players signed to reasonable contracts.”

If the New York Knicks can find a way to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s hard to imagine anyone being more happy than Stephen A. Smith. Admittedly, for his sake, we hope it happens, if the Greek Freak does indeed decide to leave Milwaukee.

Giannis refused to sign an extension with the Bucks

Giannis signed a 5-year $228 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and is eligible for an extension starting September 22nd. The extension could lock him in for another three years and could be worth 173 million dollars. However, Giannis has more than money on his mind and has refused to sign the extension until next summer.

Advertisement

As stated by the Greek Freak in an interview with ‘The New York Times’, his primary objective is winning. He has always been committed to winning and expects the same from his teammates and the franchise. Unless he sees the same level of dedication from both parties, he will not sign any further contracts. Even though his words may seem harsh, admittedly, his transparency is commendable.