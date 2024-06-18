“Some Decisions to Make”: Luka Doncic Drops Cryptic Answer About the Olympics and the Future

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The weight on the Boston Celtics has finally been lifted as the Championship finally returns to Boston after 16 years of up-and-down struggles. But one man’s ecstasy is another man’s misery. With his head pointed downwards, a hobbling Luka Doncic entered the post-game press conference and raised concerns for some fans after he refused to comment on any of his future plans.

The Mavericks superstar was obviously dejected by the loss, but his answers didn’t exude hopes of a better future.

During the Finals press conference, Doncic kept his replies short. When asked about his plans regarding the upcoming Olympic qualifiers, the Slovenian refused to comment on the matter.

“I don’t want to talk about what’s next, man. I have some decisions to make. I’m just trying to get a little bit healthier,” Luka told the reporters.

“We have interviews in two days, man. I will give you an answer then,” he added.

Luka was in no mood to talk about whether he’ll play in the Olympicspic.twitter.com/ms39FCAthP — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 18, 2024

While it’s pretty clear that Doncic is overwhelmed by the Finals loss and doesn’t want to talk about his future plans at the moment, his comment on certain decisions that he has to make leaves a lot of space for speculations. The Mavs’ role players showed immense growth in the postseason.

Doncic’s tandem with Kyrie Irving was also described as the best backcourt in basketball. However, most Mavs players didn’t show up in the Finals. The stage seemed too spectacular for them to perform.

Doncic was pretty much left alone with a huge workload to handle. Therefore, he might also be thinking about asking the front office for some experienced pieces to make a better run next year, trying to make changes in the current roster.

But first the Mavs star will look to get heathy and tend to his ailing knee.