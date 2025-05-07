“Some of That Came From My Dad”: Like Kobe Bryant, Jalen Brunson Too Struggled With Extreme Self-Doubt

Believe it or not, the 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year, Jalen Brunson, once suffered extreme self-doubt. Before he became the savvy, level-headed star in the clutch, he questioned his abilities. It wasn’t easy to evolve into the player he is today. He credits a few vital factors for the change, placing his dad near the top of the list.

The 6-foot-2 guard was never the most gifted athlete. He didn’t have otherworldly athleticism like Derrick Rose in his prime. Brunson was always an undersized guard who relied on his skills to overcome the disparity in athleticism.

Luckily for the Knicks star, his father had NBA experience. Rick Brunson played a total of nine years in the NBA. He knew what it took to have a long-lasting career in the league, and he poured everything he could into his son to help him achieve his dream.

Jalen joined the Knicks while he was still a role player. Since coming to New York, he has flourished into a superstar. The development wasn’t easy and still isn’t. In an essay he wrote in The Players’ Tribune in 2024, he spoke on his self-doubt and how he overcame it.

“Even when you’re working as hard as you think you can, you’re going to have a little sliver of doubt,” Brunson said.

“But it’s all about your concentration, your preparation and making sure that you’re putting yourself in a position to know that you did everything you could. That’s how you erase that sense of doubt,” Brunson continued. “Some of that came from my dad.”

Rick Brunson is a member of the Knicks’ coaching staff and has been instrumental in his son’s development. Of course, every player has their own way of blossoming. Brunson’s came from the support his father has shown him throughout his career.

Many other players have dealt with self-doubt, including the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Kobe revealed his approach to overcoming self-doubt

Even the “Black Mamba” has been a victim of self-doubt. Although he spearheaded the movement known as “Mamba Mentality,” he had moments of weakness just like any other human. However, he never let it get the best of him.

Bryant made a special appearance at the Milken Institute in 2016 following his retirement. During his conversation with sports broadcaster Jim Gray, he revealed how he tackled doubt throughout his career.

“Doubt is such a strange thing,” Bryant said. “There will be times where you succeed, and there will be times you will fail. So wasting your time doubting whether you are gonna be successful or not is pointless.”

Kobe viewed doubt as a waste of time. He didn’t let it consume his mind. As a result, he became the strong-willed legend basketball fans know him to be. Every person, regardless of profession, can heed his wisdom to reach their full potential.