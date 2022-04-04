“Some of the things LeBron James has said and done are really beneath him”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out Lakers MVP’s hypocrisy

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is at it again, attempting to destroy the image of Lakers superstar LeBron James in a new public statement.

Kareem is one of the major pillars in basketball history. The former Lakers and Bucks big man has been the top scorer in the league since he retired from the league in 1989 at 42-years of age.

He has also been vocal on various social issues not necessarily involving NBA and has been a big voice for the people of color in the United States for a long time now. His respect as an athlete is frozen as one of the best in the game, irrespective of whether LeBron James takes over him at the points tally when it’s all said and done.

But it feels as if the 7’2 giant is conscious about getting behind in the all-time scoring list after being at the top for almost four decades, considering James will take 1 to 2 seasons to break that record if at all he does it.

Also read: “LeBron James has earned it… I’m not going to be jealous of him!”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shares his thoughts on the Lakers’ superstar closing in on his scoring record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out LeBron James, AGAIN!

Abdul-Jabbar publicly humiliated the King yet again. Before the Lakers’ 129-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday the Lakers legend had something to say about the current Lakers MVP.

“Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 3, 2022

Now it’s his own hypocrisy because of his age or maybe some other reason, the 19-time All-Star says he’s not jealous of his fellow future Lakers Hall of Fame, but his statements every now then that keep him in the news are always about him critiquing some of James’ action or statement on the court or off it.

His question of where James stands might be legit for most, but a man at 37-years of age must be smart enough to take his stand irrespective of the political inclination of a particular matter.

No one in their proper state of mind should be like most people who are either right or left, Republican or Democratic, or whatever else Kareem is suggesting.

Also read: “We win them all… we don’t want to go to the play-in tournament.”: Nikola Jokic has a simple goal for the Nuggets, collects MVP chants in Los Angeles

It’s fine if your opinion does incline towards a particular political idea, which most of the time it would be, but its origin should be individual, not influenced.