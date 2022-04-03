“We win them all… we don’t want to go to the play-in tournament.”: Nikola Jokic has a simple goal for the Nuggets, collects MVP chants in Los Angeles

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic receives MVP chants in Crypto.com Arena, talks about plans for the remaining regular-season games

The Denver Nuggets went on the road today and took down the Los Angeles Lakers at home. Despite a strong start from Anthony Davis, the Lakers were never able to pull the game away from the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic had a sloppy first quarter, giving up the ball 3 times.

However, things turned around in the 2nd half. Jokic ended the game with 38 points, 18 rebounds, and 6 assists. He also recorded 3 steals and 2 blocks.

38-18-6-3-2 on 15/22 shooting.

Full takeover mode when it mattered most.

Stonewalled AD in the post like 8 times down the stretch. And best of all…MVP chants at Staples/Crypto — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) April 3, 2022

Despite a 28 point, 9 rebounds, and 7 assist performance by Anthony Davis, and 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists from Russell Westbrook, the Lakers could not secure the much-needed win. After the game, Nikola Jokic talked to Malika Andrews.

Nikola Jokic wants the Nuggets to win all their remaining games, avoid a play-in spot

The Denver Nuggets, after their win tonight, rise up to the 5th spot in the West. Entering the game at the 6th spot, tied with the Utah Jazz, the win puts the Nuggets over the Jazz. However, with 3 games left on the schedule, nothing is guaranteed for now. The Nuggets face the Spurs, the Grizzlies, and the Lakers for their last 3 games of the season.

After the game, Nikola Jokic spoke with Malika Andrews about the team, and his aspirations from the remaining games.

What is the ideal finish to the regular season for the Nuggets? “We win them all… we don’t want to go to the play-in tournament.”

Postgame with Nikola Jokic: pic.twitter.com/wX5t39JUDF — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 3, 2022

Jokic first praised Aaron Gordon and talked about their duo. Then, he kept it simple and said he wants the team to win their remaining games. This way, they would avoid the play-in tournament.

Despite missing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr, the Nuggets have been very impressive this season. To see the season go down to chance in the play-in tournament would be a shame.