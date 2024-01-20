“Some Of Them Labradoodles”: Paul Pierce Gets Confused After Kevin Garnett Calls Anthony Davis And LeBron James ‘Dogs’

Kevin Garnett left Paul Pierce confused during a recent exchange with his former Boston Celtics teammate. In the latest episode of KG Certified on ALL THE SMOKE, Garnett called the Los Angeles Lakers duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James ‘Dogs’. His statement left Pierce bemused as the former shooting guard expressed his thoughts later in the show.



At first, the Truth asked KG, “Give me your top 5 toughest players in the league right now” before clarifying, “toughest Americans”. Upon Garnett’s response, “What you mean tough? I don’t understand” Pierce declared, “Dog! Dog on they shirt”. Despite struggling to answer initially, the 2004 MVP soon picked up the pace as he started naming the stars from around the league.

“[Jayson] Tatum, Jimmy Butler,” the 6ft 11″ NBA icon highlighted acknowledging the All-Stars from the Eastern Conference. He further added, “Bron, AD, goddamn,” before mentioning, “Kawhi [Leonard]” to shed light on the icons from the West. “These are all dogs. Jaylen Brown. [Jalen] Brunson. [Julius] Randle. Dogs! Fred VanVleet,” he continued while expressing his stance.

Despite Garnett’s candid approach, his former colleague promptly disagreed with him in the process. Soon after hearing the names of the Lakers duo, he mentioned,

“Nah, some of them Labradoodles. They ain’t no pits. You named some Labradoodles. Name some pit bulls,” disagreeing with Garnett’s picks.

Pierce wanted to know Garnett’s choices on tough players in the current NBA scene. Although the 2004 MVP named the ‘dogs’ according to him, Pierce had a different opinion on the Lakers duo.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis might have won the 2020 NBA Championship and this year’s In-season tournament, but according to Pierce, they are not the toughest on the court. It might not sit well with the Lakers fan base, but disagreeing with Pierce might be difficult for many. LeBron at the age of 39 is trying his best, and Davis is also contributing to the team, despite that, Lakers are struggling for wins. So, the difference in opinions is quite understandable, also considering the fact that the Celtics duo have often agreed to disagree.

It was not the first time Kevin Garnett had praised a few of these players

Recently on the show, the 47-year-old had showcased admiration for the Celtics duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. “Jayson Tatum, he playing through people. Jaylen too. They both are playing with grit, like a presence. You go in there ‘I know you little. You little. Little a** n***a’. That’s how they look like they playing,” he declared.

A couple of days before that, the South Carolina-born had given his flowers to Kawhi Leonard too. Following an impressive turnaround at the Los Angeles Clippers, he asked, “Man, Kawhi got that $150 (million) for that three-year extension?”. It displayed his backing for the LA franchise as both the Celtics legends openly hinted at another ring for the 2x champion.

Thus, Garnett wholeheartedly believed in the names he mentioned in the latest show. After all, he had backed them for success since early on this season. Yet, Pierce stood firm on his stance as he refused to acknowledge a few of them, especially the Lakers stars. It remained unclear whether his long-term rivalry with the franchise played a part in that, after all, he failed to provide reasons behind his belief.