mobile app bar

“Something Between LeBron and Magic”: Ben Simmons Had Colin Cowherd Making Atrocious Comparisons in 2018

Shubham Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Something Between LeBron and Magic”: Ben Simmons Had Colin Cowherd Making Atrocious Comparisons in 2018

Feb 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (not in uniform) sits on the bench in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, Brooklyn Nets PG, Ben Simmons, has drawn flak for being a no-show on multiple occasions. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have left no stone unturned to berate him for being unavailable and putting up underwhelming performances repeatedly. However, there was a time when Simmons was dubbed a generational player, and his 6’10” frame, coupled with all-around abilities, invited comparisons to Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

After missing the 2016-17 season, due to injury, he made a deep impression during the 2017-18 season earning the Rookie of the Year honors.

In 2018, renowned analyst, Colin Cowherd, heaped praise on Simmons. In fact, he took a leap of faith and declared that Simmons would replace his favorite, LeBron James, as the face of the league. Cowherd believed that Simmons’ impact in the league would be similar to greats like Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and LBJ.

Back then, for him, even Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook didn’t exude similar vibes as the former LSU guard. On his The Herd pod, in 2018, Cowherd proclaimed,

When I watch Ben Simmons play, it is just a gut feeling, that is something between LeBron and Magic. I felt the same way when I saw Magic break in, I felt the same way when LeBron broke in.”

Of course, these comments have aged horribly and Simmons isn’t even a shadow of LBJ or Magic. He did win three straight All-Star nods from 2019 to 2021 and cracked the All-NBA First Team Defense twice, but in the subsequent years, he faded away dramatically. Constant injuries and the lack of offensive contributions during the postseason have derailed his career.

Fast forward to 2024, and Cowherd’s statements have become a subject of ridicule. He couldn’t foresee that the 27-year-old wouldn’t elevate his offensive game and become more of a role player with each season. It proves that such lofty comparisons can bring underwhelming results and to craft a career like LeBron James, Magic Johnson, or Michael Jordan still remains a rarity.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

linkedin-icon

Shubham Singh is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush. He found his passion in Writing when he couldn't fulfil his dream of playing professional basketball. Shubham is obsessed with box scores and also loves to keep track of advanced stats and is, particularly, fond of writing CoreSport analytical pieces. In the league, his all time favorites were 80s Bad Boys, Pistons, while Dennis Rodman and his enthralling rebounding made him love the game more. It also made him realize that the game is much more than fancy scoring and playmaking. Shubham is also a huge fan of cricket and loves to watch all forms of women sports.

Read more from Shubham Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these