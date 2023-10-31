“Something Going on That’s Not in the Light”: Kevin Garnett Believes LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ Bond Shows Signs of Disconnect

The Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar pairing of Anthony Davis and LeBron James is entering their fifth season in the league. Despite winning a championship in 2020, one could argue that the duo have not lived up to their expectations. To make matters worse, there could be a disconnect in the relationship. Or at least Kevin Garnett thinks so. In the recent episode of his Podcast ‘Ticket & The Truth‘, he claimed there is a disconnect between the two players.

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise would have expected to be title contenders every year through the last four seasons, but somehow, the team always seemed to fall short. They have moved around a lot of pieces to find the right combination since the 2020 NBA championship, but it just hasn’t clicked for the franchise. And a big reason for that is Anthony Davis. Maybe the multiple injuries over the past couple of years have taken a toll on him, but he is not the same player he was in New Orleans.

Kevin Garnett claims something is wrong between LeBron James and Anthony Davis

In the recent episode of ‘Ticket and the Truth’, co-hosts Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce started the show by discussing the relationship between Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Though Kevin Garnett started his argument with a caveat of ‘I don’t want to go TMZ’, his take was nothing but hot. While discussing the relationship between the two superstars, Garnett said – “Is it a disconnect? There is something going on bro! There is something going on that is not in the light.”

According to the Boston Celtics legend, with LeBron spending a million dollars on his body, there could be a sense that Davis isn’t working as hard as him. This has led him to believe that there is something going on in the relationship that is not visible to the external world.

While Kevin Garnett took the more cynical take, his co-host Paul Pierce talked more about the influence of the four-time champion. Pierce believes that Davis has one of the best players around him and he should be learning from him daily. He says – “I don’t know how Bron can’t be a major influence on this guy. You know to push certain buttons on AD. You playing against arguably one of the greatest players to play the game. Are you not watching closely?”

Well, both the Celtics’ legends have a good point. Anthony Davis, with all his injury troubles, should be learning the art of taking care of his body. And who better to do it from than someone who is turning 39 but still in the prime fitness of his life?

LeBron James claimed Davis is the face of the Lakers franchise

In the pre-season, LeBron James made it clear that he sees his teammate Anthony Davis as the face of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. He went as far as to claim Anthony Davis’ number should be retired and hanging from the rafters. Now, it could be LeBron hyping his main man before the start of the season. But the Lakers fans would like nothing more.

“He is the face. You look at all these [retired] numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here, and AD is one of them,” said ‘The King’ on his frontcourt partner.

It is worth noting that Anthony Davis has signed a contract extension in the off-season, and both parties are committed to getting the best out of the star player. The contract extends AD for three years and is worth $186 million. It will be interesting to see if he can live up to the expectations.