Basketball

“Somewhere Michael Jordan is shaking his head”: Skip Bayless expresses alarm over Kevin Durant’s ‘no regrets’ statement after being swept 4-0 

"Somewhere Michael Jordan is shaking his head": Skip Bayless expresses alarm over Kevin Durant's 'no regrets' statement after being swept 4-0 
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Buddy Hield just followed LeBron James when Russell Westbrook deleted all Laker posts!": Brodie’s Instagram activity leaves cryptic clues for a major personnel change in Los Angeles
Next Article
VALORANT: Does Cypher, the Moroccan Sentinel need a buff from Riot Games?
NBA Latest Post
"They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!": NBA Twitter reacts as Charles 'The Bus Driver' Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin
“They really photoshopped Kevin Durant on the bus, I’m crying!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Charles ‘The Bus Driver’ Barkley takes the Inside the NBA crew for a spin

Hop on the Bus! Driver Charles Barkley is here to take you around town! As…