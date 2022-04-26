“Somewhere Michael Jordan is shaking his head”: Skip Bayless expresses alarm over Kevin Durant’s ‘no regrets’ statement after being swept 4-0 

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless was appalled by Kevin Durant’s postgame interview, tweeting his reactions with a Michael Jordan reference.

A nightmare in the making for some time now, the Nets have suffered an embarrassing first-round exit in the current playoffs. To make matters worse, it was a 4-0 sweep at the hands of a young Celtics group. The Nets duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving looked lost for the first time in their respective careers.

One of the most skilled big men the league has ever seen, Durant shot below 40% from the field and averaged 5.3 TPG. On the other hand, Irving failed to display his clutch gene. Nonetheless, both Durant and Irving seemed at ease during the post-game interactions, especially KD, who claimed to have no regrets.

When asked if he had any regrets about the original Nets Big 3 boasting him, Irving, and James Harden not working out, the Slim Reaper replied the following.

Kevin Durant on if there's any regret that the original Big 3 of him, Kyrie Irving & James Harden not working out: "No regrets. S–t happens. No crying over spilled milk. It's about how we can progress and get better from here"

An avid supporter of KD, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless was surprised by Durant’s post-game comments. Skip felt the Nets superstar had lost the drive, having accomplished most of the accolades in his career.

In light of KD’s post-game comments, Skip tweeted his reaction, adding a Michael Jordan reference.

Skip Bayless addresses KD’s “no regrets” comment after being swept 4-0.

Skip’s recent tweets indicate his frustration with Durant’s performance against the Cs in the first round. An avid supporter of the four-time scoring champion, Skip feels KD isn’t too torn about losing, considering he has the moolah, two Finals MVPs, and a regular-season MVP.

When asked to reflect on the season, the Nets superstar stated that he didn’t want to cry over spilled milk and had faith in his squad for the next season. However, these comments didn’t go down too well with Skip.

“Just watched Kevin Durant’s postgame interview. He sure didn’t sound too torn up about losing. “No regrets,” he said of his epic fail. He has his $$$, his gold medal, his 2 Finals MVPs, his MVP. Why let this bother him? Somewhere, MJ is shaking his head.”

"Just watched Kevin Durant's postgame interview. He sure didn't sound too torn up about losing. "No regrets," he said of his epic fail. He has his $$$, his gold medal, his 2 Finals MVPs, his MVP. Why let this bother him? Somewhere, MJ is shaking his head."

Skip, who believed KD was content with whatever he had achieved so far, didn’t hesitate to bring up MJ in the conversation. Now we all know the assassin mentality of Jordan on the hardwood, the Bulls legend was never satisfied, having an excessive competitive zeal to succeed.

Though it’s almost impossible to match MJ’s hunger to keep improving, Durant’s outlook toward winning comes across as a shocker considering his stature as one of the greatest.

