Sonya Curry Called Out for Allowing Steph Curry to Benefit From “Unfair” Dating Double Standards at 16

It seems everyone has a podcast nowadays. What used to be a rare glimpse into a player’s psyche and character has turned into a tumult of constant content. There are moments, however, when it does seem worth it, and we get absolutely insane stories to enjoy.

On a recent episode of Cameron Brink’s podcast Straight to Cam, Brink’s cohost Sydel Curry, sibling to Seth and Steph Curry, was joined by her mother, Sonya. While Brink’s mother was also there, she stayed relatively quiet outside of a wild tale about asking her now husband to jump out of a window.

The focus of the pod bounced around, and things got a little feisty when Sonya claimed that the rules for the three children were the same when it came to dating. Sydel immediately got loud and disputed the claim.

The conversation started when Brink asked Sonya, “Didn’t you let the guys date before Sydel?” which received equally quick but opposite answers from the mom-daughter duo.

“Technically, it was the same age,” Sydel relented after remembering, “but I had to jump through more hoops… you didn’t have to meet the girls before they went out with them. You met them after they said they were already dating. I didn’t have that luxury.”

Sonya eventually admitted that yes, the boys did have more freedom when the siblings started dating but that this double standard came from a place of love. She knew what women are often subjected to when dating and wanted to protect Sydel from anyone who would try to take advantage of her.

The subject ended on a moment of healing. Sonya and Sydel both had their chance to say what they needed and could then move on. But it’s not the first time they’ve argued about something like that.

“I hope you’ll have one more, maybe two”

While Sonya has three well-grounded, mature children, she also now has nine grandkids. However, as she mentioned on the Travis Hearn podcast, she had always wanted an even 10. This want was not received well by an exhausted and overworked Sydel.

“Sydel has her last one, she just turned one… Half a year back, I saw her, and I was like, ‘I hope you’ll have one more, maybe two.’ And she gave me the look of death. She sent me right to hell with that one. She was like, ‘I’m done. I’m finished breastfeeding,’ and she gave away her clothes and got in shape. Just ready to live her best life.”

Eventually, though, Sonya got her wish. Sydel had her 3rd child recently with her husband, former Warrior Damion Lee. It seems Sonya keeps getting her wishes.