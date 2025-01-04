“She Sent Me Right To Hell”: Stephen Curry’s Sister Sydel Hated When Mother Sonya Would Ask Her To Have A 3rd Child

May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Dell Curry (far left), Sonya Curry (second from left), Ayesha Curry (second from right), and Sydel Curry (far right) watch during the third quarter in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sonya Curry has had a fruitful life. Apart from her volleyball career and helping three NBA players become stars, she is also a grandmother now. Her 3 kids may have been the most valuable to her in the past, but her 9 kids have changed that dynamic. But Sonya, it seems, wanted even more until last year. All that changed, however, after a confrontation with her daughter.

Speaking to Travis Hearn about her trials and tribulations, Sonya recalled a conversation she had with daughter Sydel regarding grandchildren. She told the podcast host that she’d always wanted to have 10 grandkids, and with Stephen Curry’s son Caius’ birth, the number has gotten closer than ever.

She recalled a conversation she had with Sydel and how her daughter wasn’t too happy with the suggestion. Sonya said,

“Sydel has her last one, she just turned one. But Sydel’s second baby just turned one a month ago. Half a year back, I saw her, and I was like ‘I hope you’ll have one more, maybe 2.’ And she gave me the look of death, she sent me right to hell with that one. She was like ‘I’m done, breastfeeding, and gave way her clothes’. Just ready to live her best life.”

However, Sonya claimed she’d pray for her, and a few weeks later, Sydel announced that she was pregnant with her third child. She and husband Damion Lee also told Sonya that the child’s due date was expected to be 5 days before Sonya’s 59th birthday.

With her daughter’s 3rd child on the way, it looks like Sonya will get her wish of 10 grandchildren after all, but according to her own words earlier in the podcast, her daughter’s pregnancies haven’t been easy on her.

Sonya Curry wanted to “take Sydel’s pain” during her daughter’s first pregnancy

Sydel Curry-Lee had her first child in 2021, and according to Sonya, the process of watching her daughter go through so much pain to bring new life into the world was extremely difficult for her. She recalled to host Travis Hearn how watching her daughters-in-law was difficult in itself, but when it came to her daughter, she wanted to “literally climb up in the bed with her, and take all the pain she was having.”

She was, however, surprised by how Sydel handled the pain, and powered through childbirth without any pain medications. Sydel had her second child in 2023, and with the 3rd one due this May, it’s not a long shot to expect her mother Sonya Curry there with her, helping her through it all.