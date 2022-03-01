Is John Collins playing tonight vs Boston Celtics? Atlanta Hawks release injury report for their big man ahead of matchup against Jayson Tatum and Co

Will star big man John Collins be available for the Hawks ahead of marquee matchup against the high-flying Boston Celtics?

John Collins has been an important part of the resurgent Hawks this season. The 24-year-old is averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game this season in the 50 games he’s played this season. Moreover, he is averaging 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, playing well as a small-ball center.

The big man was in fact rumored to leave the Hawks after their abysmal start to the season. And rightfully so, he has been quite underwhelming this year following his $125 million 5-year extension during the season. All that being said, Atlanta is a better team when he is on the court.

A look at John Collins (who has been out with a right foot strain) after practice: pic.twitter.com/ZowUAcAetI — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 28, 2022

However, the problem is he hasn’t suited up for the Hawks recently following a foot injury. So, the question remains. Will John Collins be available to play against the Boston Celtics?

John Collins is listed as ‘doubtful’ ahead of game against the Celtics.

According to the latest Hawks injury report, star big man John Collins is listed as ‘doubtful’ and remains as a game-time decision ahead of their matchup against Boston. In fact, the 28-year-old has missed the last 5 outings for the Hawks following a right foot strain.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Boston: John Collins (right foot strain): Doubtful

Lou Williams (left hip discomfort): Out pic.twitter.com/nq5FYhwn3S — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 28, 2022

If Collins does miss out, one can expect Danilo Gallinari to once again start at the PF spot. Moreover, expect the likes of Onyeka Okongwu to take up some of the workload if the athletic forward ends up sitting out.

“He’s getting better. He’s feeling better,” McMillan says of John Collins (right foot strain). Added: “We’re not going to push him. You can’t, with that type of injury. You have to see how he feels every day and you pretty much go from there.” — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 28, 2022

In fact, the Hawks will require his services more so against the Celtics, who have Robert Williams III and Al Horford playing at a high level.

As a result of John Collins’ potential absence, the Hawks enter the contest against Boston as underdogs. However, you wouldn’t bet against Trae Young to single-handedly will his team to victory against the high-flying duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

