“Everything Is So Fake Now”: LeBron James Argues About the Value of Integrity in Today’s World

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Now that he’s sidelined for at least a few weeks with sciatica, LeBron James has some time on his hands to do other things besides get ready for the upcoming start to the NBA season. His own Mind the Game podcast premiered its third season last week, and in a new episode that dropped this morning, he appeared on his wife Savannah’s Everybody’s Crazy pod.

Advertisement

Streamer Kai Cenat and others also joined for a really interesting discussion that brought a male perspective to some of the topics Savannah and her cohost April McDaniel often cover, from relationships to business to family.

One topic the group touched on was integrity, and more pointedly, do you have integrity, and how do you show it? Kai jumped in first to say, “I believe I have integrity with my friends, in relationships, because I have a very small circle of people that I call my friends. And I think it’s very important throughout the friendship that integrity does grow over time.”

When it comes to relationships, he argued that it’s important that each person has their own lives and their own values, and that helps them grow together.

“Me being by myself and [my girl] being by herself, we have our own houses that we’ve built throughout our lives,” he explained, adding, “but when we’re together, we’re building a brand new house, to where we got each other’s back.”

Kai seems to have a good head on his shoulders when it comes to integrity, but LeBron pointed out something that’s difficult to argue.

“Everything is so fake now, man,” he said. “Being honest with people, everybody’s so sensitive, so you’re afraid sometimes to hurt people’s feelings because you don’t know how they’re gonna take it.”

LeBron talked about growing up in the ’80s and ’90s and said that, “You could really say something to somebody and they wouldn’t take it so personal.”

LeBron has a reputation for being a passive-aggressive subtweeter, and he addressed that hilariously here by saying, “Every time you say something, people think you’re talking to them, first of all. N*****, I’m not f****** talking about you, or to you, alright?”

Billy Joel sang in 1978, ‘Honesty is such a lonely word. Everyone is so untrue.’ That was before LeBron was even born, but it does seem that it’s gotten worse over time.

The group discussed whether you can lie and still have integrity, and LeBron brought up a good example of how sometimes it’s better to tell a little lie than to be completely honest. He’s been playing a lot of golf this summer, and it looks like he already understands how things work on the links.

“I was on the golf course yesterday with a couple people, and there was a couple white lies told,” he said.

“I really wanted to be like, ‘N****, you f***** suck,’ but at the same time I’m trying to help him out like, ‘Keep your head down, bro.’ There were some white lies told there, but I had integrity, but I told a lie, I mean s***,” James explained.

If there’s one thing this conversation made clear, it’s to really choose the right company to keep. LeBron and Savannah, Kai Cenat, they’ve all kept a close circle of friends and people they trust. Especially as celebrities, when your circle expands, you just can’t trust that everyone is on the up and up.