Sonya Curry Leaves 2-Word Reply to Stephen Curry and LeBron James’ Photos From Day 1 of US Olympic Training Camp

Stephen Curry and LeBron James will be playing side-by-side on Team USA at the Olympics. As one might expect, both the players are incredibly happy about the whole ordeal. The two were then seen in the Golden State Warriors’ post about Team USA’s practices. And in response to this, Steph’s mother, Sonya Curry just couldn’t help but remind fans of an adorable similarity between the two.

Advertisement

Team USA has finally begun practices, as the team had a gala time on Day 1, as seen in the Warriors’ post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors)

The very first picture shows off both Curry and James in the very same frame. It’s clear that at least one of them is having a ball of a time, considering Steph’s massive smile, even in the middle of a drill. And while LeBron James looks serious, it’s unlikely that he didn’t share the sentiment.

Once she caught wind of the post, Sonya Curry was likely pretty darn happy herself. She then proceeded to reveal a little something that the two have in common, something that most fans likely have little, to no idea about.

“Volleyball dads!! I love it”

Sonya Curry reacts to Steph and Bron at the Olympic training camp pic.twitter.com/cAZvNkBSDx — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) July 7, 2024

Yes indeed, both LeBron James and Stephen Curry have daughters who love to play volleyball. Zhrui James (9 years old), and Riley Curry (11 years old), both seem to have a serious interest in the sport and seem to be growing in it with each passing day. Perhaps one day, the two could even come together to form an explosive team-up on a team.

Zhuri James x Volleyball oh I’m sat! pic.twitter.com/e4OMTj0Run — NAS🦋GIOIA (@nasgioia) May 16, 2024

For now, however, they will have to settle for watching their dear dads teaming up together to lay waste to all other countries in the Olympics’ Basketball Tournament.