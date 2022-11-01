HomeSearch

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs Heat? Warriors Release Availability Report for 2x NBA MVP

Raahib Singh
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Oct 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) questions a call by referee Dedric Taylor (21) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are not having the start to the season that they would’ve been expecting. Defending their championship, the Warriors would not have expected themselves to fall in a 3-4 hole. Starting the season off, the Warriors are struggling to find their defensive identity, and that has been affecting their overall gameplay.

Steph has started the season on a red-hot note, scoring 30+ points in six of the seven contests. He’s averaging 31 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.4 steals a game. Despite all of his efforts, the Warriors just suffered back-to-back losses on the road to the Hornets and the Pistons.

The Warriors now head to Miami, where they will take on the Heat tonight. Having recently taken them down at home, the Dubs would look to replicate their success on the road as well. However, fans wonder whether Stephen Curry will suit up for the contest.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?

In the contest against the Pistons, Steph went back to the locker room between the third and the 4th quarter. It appeared as if there was something bothering him on his neck.

However, it turns out that it wasn’t anything major, as we saw Steph back on the floor for the 4th quarter.

Ahead of the Miami game, the Dubs issued their injury report. The report did not have Steph on it, which means Stephen Curry will suit up in Miami.

The Dubs would hope to snap their losing streak and win their first road game of the season. Steph would once again have to lead the charge and hope he gets the backing that has been missing so far.

