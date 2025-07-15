Refusing To Leave Phoenix Until He’s Dead, Charles Barkley Opens Up On The Biggest Regret Of His Career

Oct 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley greets fans during a Ring of Honor half time ceremony of the game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Some people are lucky to know where their happy place is in life. Charles Barkley is one of those fortunate souls. The NBA Hall of Famer resides in Phoenix, Arizona, and doesn’t plan on leaving the desert anytime soon.

It makes sense. Barkley’s most famous years in the league were as a member of the Phoenix Suns, which included his famed 1993 MVP year, and the lone Finals appearance of his career. That said, it was during that time that the now 62-year-old superstar had the biggest regret of his entire playing career. You can imagine what it might be.

Chuck spoke about his affinity for the Valley of the Sun during a recent interview with 12 News in Arizona. A big reason that he loves Phoenix? The opportunity to play a lot of golf.

“Living in Phoenix, I get to play a lot of golf,” he said. “I’m never leaving Phoenix until I’m dead. I love living in Phoenix. I get a chance to play a lot.”

Barkley’s interview wasn’t purely sweet talk. 12 News host Jake Garcia asked the 11-time All-Star about team loyalty after several big moves occurred in the NBA offseason, including Kevin Durant leaving the Suns. Garcia wondered if loyalty meant anything unless championships came with it.

“It’s very difficult to win a championship,” responded Chuck. “I was not fortunate enough. The biggest regret I have, I wasn’t able to bring the Suns a championship. That’s probably the biggest regret of my life from a basketball standpoint.”

It’s sad to hear that never winning a title still eats at Chuck. He will forever be not only a Suns legend, but a legend of the NBA. Also, it’s not his fault that out of all the eras to play, he had to pick the one that included Michael Jordan. In 93, Chuck’s Suns faced MJ in the Finals. They would lose the series 4-2.

While Chuck may be ringless, what he does still have is Phoenix, a place that clearly makes the Hall of Famer happy. This wasn’t the only interview he mentioned his affinity for the Valley in the Sun.

“I love living in Phoenix. I’m never leaving Phoenix alive. When I leave Phoenix, they gonna cremate my fat a**,” he joked during an old chat with Arizona Sports.

Barkley gets a lot of flak these days due to the silly things he says on Inside the NBA. But if you looked past the banter, his analysis is still useful for teams. Perhaps one day the Suns organization will hoist up the Larry O’Brien trophy. And when they do, Chuck should be the first one to be able to hold it.