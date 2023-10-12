“Sounds Too Crazy To Say Sh*t Like That”: Dennis Rodman Couldn’t Fathom Eclipsing Wilt Chamberlain Or Bill Russell As The GOAT Rebounder

Dennis Rodman is arguably the most eccentric personality to have ever played in the NBA. From his appearance to his shenanigans, Rodman believed in playing hard and partying harder. Despite his off-court activities, when he stepped on the court, there was no one who could beat him at what he did best – rebounding. In 2021, GQ did a story on the player. During his interview with Mychal Denzel Smith, Rodman talked about various things ranging from his rampant partying to his NBA career. He also went on to acknowledge being the greatest defender of all time but was not comfortable comparing eras.

Advertisement

Dennis Rodman doesn’t like comparing eras

Dennis Rodman made a name for himself for his activities, both on and off the court. Off it, his lifestyle would prove to be the subject of envy, while also raising questions about his habits as a professional athlete. However, on the court, he was an absolute beast of a rebounder. Maybe the best we have ever witnessed. In the story covered by Mychal Denzel Smith for GQ, here is an excerpt that captures his response on being the greatest rebounder of all time:

“We start chit-chatting about basketball, specifically his legacy, and I mention something about him being the greatest rebounder of all time. “That sounds too crazy to say shit like that,” he [Rodman] says dismissively. “I would say Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain. But that’s a different era.”

Advertisement

Rodman, like his peers, doesn’t like comparing different eras. He understands that the game has evolved over decades, and it would be unfair to put them all in one bucket. While mentioning Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, he paid respect to the legends who achieved so much before him.

Dennis Rodman’s rebounding numbers are unbelievable, especially for a 6ft 7inch forward. In the 14 seasons he played in the NBA, he averaged 13.1 rebounds per game. His best season came in 1991-92 when his numbers shot up to a whopping 18.7 rebounds per game. The number hits the 14.9 rebounds when you look at his stats per 36 minutes. As his minutes were limited when he entered the league, the above stat gives a more accurate representation of his rebounding prowess. So how did he prepare himself?

In the documentary – ‘The Last Dance’, the five-time champion reveals how he used to practice rebounding during training to prepare himself for the game. The player studied the spin on the shot to understand how to position himself on the court. The training sessions allowed him to judge where the ball was going to land, depending on where it had been shot from.

Rodman was pursued by Jordan and the Chicago Bulls

When you are so good at your craft, it is inevitable for the right opportunity to come knocking. The same was true of Dennis Rodman. Despite having a turbulent history with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, the player was pursued by the organization in 1995. He would go on to win three consecutive championships with the franchise.

Advertisement

Dennis Rodman had his fair share of battles while playing for the Detroit Pistons. With the Pistons carrying the ‘Bad Boy’ image, the duel with Chicago was always intense and borderline controversial. However, Jordan understood the importance and the skillset that Rodman brought to the team. Eventually, the Bulls organization acquired him from the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 1995. This would mark the beginning of the franchise’s second three-peat.