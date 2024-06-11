mobile app bar

Reggie Miller Credits TNT’S Shaquille O’Neal And Charles Barkley For Always Telling The Truth

Sourav Bose
Published

Reggie Miller, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The contrasting characteristics of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley add a layer of entertainment to TNT’s Inside the NBA. Amidst the differences in their nature, Reggie Miller recently pointed out the connecting factor between the former NBA icons. The 58-year-old credited both of them for always siding with the truth while highlighting the thankless aspect of their jobs.

According to Miller, the duo has always voiced their unbiased opinions. However, the current NBA stars have rarely been receptive to that feedback due to their tones. Elaborating on his stance during the latest Come And Talk 2 Me episode, Miller mentioned,

“They are honest and a lot of times players don’t wanna hear that…Charles [Barkley], Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal]…they tell the truth. Now you might not like how they go about telling you the truth, but they are telling you the truth”.

This singled out the distinctive nature of the show while also pointing out the sources of several controversies around it. No matter how true Chuck and Shaq’s unfiltered comments have been, the players have often perceived them as bitter. This has led to frequent resentment between the parties, souring their relationships with the NBA stars over time.

However, the former MVPs have never let these consequences affect their workflow. This aided in creating a unique public image while earning the respect of their contemporaries, such as Miller. However, all these could end abruptly in the blink of an eye.

What did Reggie Miller reveal about the show’s future?

The future of Inside the NBA continues to hang in the air. With the parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, failing to strike a deal to extend its partnership with the league, the show could meet a tragic ending soon. Miller hinted precisely toward this possibility, stating,

“It could be the end of an era…For 36 years, I have only known two things – the [Indiana] Pacers and TNT. I’m hoping there’s a last second some type of negotiation where we come in…But it would be sad [for it to end]”.

Amidst the worries, the 5x All-Star has refused to give up on the ray of hope. However, the odds remain stacked against them. This could draw curtains on the ongoing program, paving the way for rapid changes around the NBA.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

