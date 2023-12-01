“Sounds Too Crazy to Say Sh*t Like That”: Dennis Rodman Shut Down Claims Calling Him the Greatest Rebounder, Remembered Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell

Despite his relatively smaller frame, Dennis Rodman is widely considered to be the greatest rebounder of all time. The 5-time Champion was asked by GQ’s Mychal Denzel Smith about being the best rebounder of all time during an interview in November 2021. However, in typical Rodman fashion, he simply rejected the claim and said that he was not even in the same category as the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.

His response almost suggested that he found it blasphemous to be named in the same breath as those NBA legends. “That sounds too crazy to say sh*t like that,” Rodman said dismissively, according to the GQ article. “I would say Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain [are the greatest rebounders]. But that’s a different era,” the interview further quoted Rodman. Although he did seem to accept that he was the best rebounder of his generation.

Having picked up basketball late, Rodman went on to talk about how much effort and research went into developing his defensive techniques. Known for his determination and unmatched hustle, Mychal Smith saw Rodman’s response as evidence of how he had simply built on something which players before him had developed.

While the likes of Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain were physical specimens, Rodman had to work hard on his craft. He managed to find a range of alternative methods to make himself a constant menace on defense.

That was a result of work both on and off the court, which helped the five-time NBA Champion to make up for his lack of size, considering he was never the biggest, standing at just 6 ft 7 inches. Rodman revealed that he spent a lot of time studying his opponents, to the extent that he was able to eventually predict their next move.

The results were rewarding. Rodman became an integral part of the Detroit Pistons team that won two chips, and helped Michael Jordan win his second 3-peat with the Chicago Bulls.

Bill Russell did not want Dennis Rodman to be compared to him

Dennis Rodman obviously did not want to be considered in the same league as the likes of Russell and Wilt Chamberlain. While the Bulls legend is easily one of the best defenders in the history of the NBA, Bill Russell himself thought it was wrong to make such comparisons.

“He’s adequate. . . . To compare him with Wilt and me is, well, in error,” he said, speaking of Dennis Rodman. Hence, while on one hand Rodman was almost offended when mentioned in the same category, Bill Russell simply called it an error.

Russell’s argument seemed to stem from the belief that both him and Chamberlain were physical monsters, capable of absolutely dominating their opponents on both ends of the court. Rodman instead relied on speed, tactics, and a high defensive IQ in order to cope with the very best. As Rodman himself accepted, he still did not come close to making the kind of impact the other two regularly had on games.