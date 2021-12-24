“Stephen Curry has shot below 40% over the last ten games”: The all-time 3-point leader is staring at a landmark game to end his shooting slump

Over the last ten games, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has witnessed a visible dip in his shooting efficiency.

Stephen Curry dominated the NBA headlines last week, and rightly so. The former unanimous MVP surpassed Ray Allen as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. Curry did so in 789 games, which is somewhat half of what Allen took.

Entering the season, Curry was one of the favorites to win the MVP award. The superstar was coming off a great season individually, winning his second scoring title. Curry looked phenomenal at the start of the season, with many analysts and pundits already announcing him as the MVP.

In his first ten games of the season, the three-time champion averaged 31.8 PPG, 7.4 APG, and 5.1 RPG on 51% shooting from the field and 47% from beyond the arc. Though it was very early into the season, everyone had already started giving their flowers to the Warriors point guard.

And what happened next was a plummet in Curry’s shooting efficiency. Though the Warriors have continued to stay as one of the top teams, their superstar point guard is witnessing a shooting slump.

Stephen Curry has witnessed a downfall in his overall statistics lately.

The Warriors hold the second-best record in the NBA currently. The Bay Area team has outdone everyone’s expectations, with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman yet to return to the lineup. The likes of Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Gary Payton II seem to be having a breakout season.

Leading the NBA in scoring early into this season, Curry has dropped to the 3rd rank behind former teammate Kevin Durant and Trae Young. The 33-year old has shot less than 40% from the field in the last ten games.

Steph Curry, over his last 10 games: 24.1 pts

37% fg

35% 3pt

4.7 reb

4.7 ast

3.7 to — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) December 23, 2021

These numbers may look alarming. However, the Dubs have continued to maintain their winning status. The Warriors system of basketball headed by Steve Kerr, makes everyone on the roster a better version of themselves. A system that many teams have tried to emulate but failed.

The Warriors fans need not worry as Curry is just going through a slump and is about to have a landmark game, as evidence of his past performances suggests so.

For those having a panic attack because you saw a 10 game stretch where Steph hasnt shot as well… This will make you feel better:

The 10 games before this stretch… 31.8 pts

51% fg

47% 3pt

7.4 ast

5.1 reb See!? He can still shoot, he just is having a bad stretch. Phew!! — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) December 23, 2021

The two-time MVP had a similar stretch last season. Nonetheless, he would shift gears in the second half of the season, winning the scoring title.

Last season, 27 games into the year, Curry had a 10 game stretch where he shot 33% from deep It happens. He is going to break out of this shooting blip in a very big. https://t.co/ExT3H1QEIn — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) December 23, 2021

Thus it is only a matter of time before we find Curry contending for the MVP and scoring title.