“Spencer Dinwiddie has a $1 bonus if Mavs win the title, not $1 million”: Former Nets point guard will get a hilarious reward if Luka Doncic and Co win it all

Spencer Dinwiddie has a had lot of ups and downs in his career and helping his team to a Conference Finals would have been the last thing he’d imagine when he was in Washington.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 6’6 point guard came into the league in 2014 as a second-round pick for the Detroit Pistons, same year found himself out of NBA and into NBA’s D-league for 2-years before the Brooklyn Nets took a chance on him in 2016.

Dinwiddie would sure repay that risk to the franchise by leading them to the Playoffs within 2-years averaging around 17-2.4-4.6 in the 2018-19 season and 20.8-3.5-6.8 the following year.

But in the latter season Nets wouldn’t qualify for the Playoffs, and he would tear his ACL, and because his team had acquired superstars KD, Kyrie, and Harden by that time they would decide to move on from Spencer and trade him to the Wizards.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant and Shaq; Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie!”: The Dallas Mavericks duo become the first two since the Lakers tandem to score 30 each in a game 7

As things stand, he will be playing in a Conference Finals before any of those superstars would. And he’d get an insane amount of money if and when the Mavericks win the Finals. Hear it out.

Spencer Dinwiddie after all his struggles earlier in the league will get $1 if the Mavericks win NBA Finals

The 29-year-old is having the time of his life since he has found himself playing in a Dallas Mavericks uniform by some stroke of luck. Who would have guessed that the man who was averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists as a starter for the Wizards just a few months ago, would put on a 30-point show in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-finals?

Spencer Dinwiddie set a playoff career-high with 30 points in the @dallasmavs Game 7 victory to advance to the Western Conference Finals! #MFFL@SDinwiddie_25: 30 PTS, 5 3PMpic.twitter.com/KLOpaxKpK2 — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2022

No one, but Mark Cuban and Mavericks management. They traded away Kristaps Porzingis AND a 2022-second round pick and got Spencer and Davis, leaving the NBA community in surprise at what they had done. But now as the dust settles, it’s clear why they did it.

After failing to get out of the first round in the last two Playoffs, despite having their 3x All-Star Luka Doncic outperforming everyone out on the court, Mavs couldn’t rely on “The Unicorn” anymore. So, they did what they could to make themselves better for this year’s Playoffs in the middle of the season.

Did adding Dinwiddie not make them better than they ever were for the past several years? And although the former Nets guard has got a $5,71,427 bonus for making it through to the Conference Finals, hilariously his contract would get him a Dollar more if they win it all.

— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 16, 2022

Also read: “Game 7 typically goes to the best player, and we have Luka Doncic”: Spencer Dinwiddie explains why Mavericks will win the series vs Devin Booker and Suns