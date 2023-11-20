Spending Merely 48 Hours in His $6.1 Million Mansion, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Forced to Sell It After Cryptocurrency Controversy

The Oklahoma City Thunder are storming the gates of the Western Conference this season. The young team, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is now sitting at the second spot in the West, just behind the Timberwolves, with an impressive record of 10-4.

With Shai turning into a legit superstar in the league, he had to get a house that matched his status, which he did. Gilgeous-Alexander bought a mansion for $6.1 million earlier this year, which is situated near Lake Ontario. Since Shai is from Canada, it is understandable why he chose that particular location as his summer home.

But Shai’s dream home couldn’t be further from what he thought it was. After spending just 48 hours in the house, the young NBA sensation and his girlfriend decided to leave the mansion due to an unsettling incident.

An unnamed man had approached Shai’s property asking for Aiden Pleterski, the house’s previous owner. It was later found out that Pleterski had scammed some of his investors of their money in what was a major cryptocurrency controversy and has since fled.

Pleterski previously ran a Crypto Investment Company, and even went by the name ‘ Crypto King’. But after the recent Crypto crash, he lost most his wealth, with creditors now hounding him for a return on their investment. The investors apparently have raided the house multiple times before and there were even threats made to burn the whole place down.

Now fast forward a few months, Gilgeous-Alexander has since filed to void the sale of the house. The Thunder guard claims that he was kept in the dark about the property’s past and now wants out.

Shai Loves Canada

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a Canadian at heart. The 25-year-old is the starting point guard for the national team as well. Just like with his NBA performance, Shai has done wonders with the national team. During the recent FIBA World Cup, Canada came in third, edging out the USA for the bronze medal. But when it comes to the offseason, Shai isn’t a fan of staying in Oklahoma.

That’s most probably why he doesn’t seem to know much about the city of Oklahoma at all. During a recent sit-down with Down to Dunk, Shai failed to answer any questions related to the state. Not only did he hesitate before naming the capital of the state, he didn’t know the state’s official bird as well. The Thunder star remained clueless throughout the interview as the host tried to help the young player with some hints.

But Oklahoma trivia aside, Shai is putting OKC on the map again. The Thunder are having a historic run this season, possibly the best since the departure of Kevin Durant back in 2016.