“I’m not Trying to be Shaquille O’Neal”: Joel Embiid Once Claimed he Wanted to be The Best ‘Basketball’ Player, Unlike Shaq

Joel Embiid has been a force playing the center position for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, but injuries delayed his debut till the 2016-17 season. Since his debut, he is playing at an elite level with no signs of slowing down.

In the last three seasons, Joel has been on an absolute tear on the court. The previous two MVP races saw him finish in the top 3, and this season seems no different. Embiid is averaging 33.3 PPG and shooting 54% from the field in the ongoing season and is considered one of the favorites to win the coveted MVP award.

His eyes, however, are set on a different trophy. Joel Embiid talked about his goals, expectations, and basketball journey in a 2020 article for The Player’s Tribune.

Joel Embiid writes for The Player’s Tribune

In the article, Joel describes his basketball journey from Cameroon to playing for the Sixers. However, the part that caught our attention was his desire to be the best basketball player in the league. Here is an excerpt from the article:

“And I know you guys on TV want me to score 35 on the block every night. I know it. I hear you. But I gotta be honest with you. This isn’t 1995. This is 2020. I’m not working every single day to be the next Dream. There’s only on Dream. There’s only one Shaq.”

“I’m not trying to be the best Big ever. I’m trying to be the best basketball player in the league, and I really believe I can be that. I’m done with the trash-talking and the memes and all that.”

“Once I’m holding that trophy in my hands, maybe I’ll be back to my charming self. For now, I got one thing on my mind.

I’m not trying to win a debate. I’m trying to win a f***** title.”

Embiid speaks about comparisons with NBA legends who played the same position as him such as Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon. He expresses his desire to be the best player in the league and understands the importance of winning championships to reach that status.

Comparing Joel Embiid and Shaquille O’Neal

Joel Embiid and Shaquille O’Neal have both dominated the league by playing the five position for their respective teams. They both are 7 feet tall and proved to be a handful to defend. However, their playing style differed from each other.

Shaq used his physical stature to dominate and was known for bullying his opponents in the post. If he got the ball in the paint, there was very little the defense could do. All his points came from dunks or lay-ups. He did not have a jump shot and was a poor free-throw shooter.

Embiid can also dominate the post, but what makes his game special is the ability to score from all parts of the court. He can shoot from mid-range as well as the three-point line. At his size, his dribbling skills and ability to create his own shot make him a lethal weapon.

With him playing at an MVP level and Sixers surging in the Eastern Conference, could this be the year Joel Embiid wins the title?