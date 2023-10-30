Following Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Success with Kim Kardashian’s Brand, NBA Makes SKIMS Official Underwear Partner

SKIMS has just been named the official underwear partner of the NBA, the WNBA, and USA Basketball, as per an official release on NBA.com. The underwear and shapewear brand, co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, and the NBA have reportedly agreed to a multi-year partnership. The popular brand initially specialized in womenswear. But they launched their menswear division just a few days ago through a marketing campaign spearheaded by rising Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SKIMS has already found a lot of success in the womenswear industry after its initial launch in 2019. The company was valued at over $4 billion this summer and was also included in TIME Magazine’s list of ‘100 Most Influential Companies’ last year. So far the brand’s expansion into the menswear industry has been a grand success.

While their partnership with the NBA will certainly take their reach to the next level, Kim Kardashian’s brand has been breaking all kinds of records after their new promotional release, starring Gilgeous-Alexander. Their foray into men’s clothing is bound to get a lot of exposure with the progress of the NBA season, especially during the In-Season Tournament and the All-Star Weekend.

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently said about the partnership. “We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership,” he added.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not the only athlete to endorse SKIMS

SKIMS really wants to establish their brand as a reliable distributor in men’s fashion. Therefore, they’ve chosen icons like Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. and NFL star Nick Bosa to be the stars of their new campaign, alongside Shai. The campaign has already gained a lot of notoriety after the release of the new ad campaign, especially the tag line, “i’ve always been comfortable in my own skim.”

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” SKIMS’ Co-Founder & Creative Director Kim Kardashian recently said about the brand’s partnership with the NBA. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

The popular company intends to provide a wide range of choices for people of all kinds of body types and diverse tastes. After its growing popularity amongst women, it seems like SKIMS will soon win over men’s clothing as well.