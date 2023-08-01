Splashing Upwards of $212,448 on Dodge Chargers, Shaquille O’Neal ‘Mourns’ the End of One of His Favorite Cars

Shaquille O’Neal has gathered a staggering $400 million net worth over the years that allows him to splurge lavishly on his interests. Collecting cars is one of the more expensive hobbies of Shaq. Since his initial days in the league, Shaq has spent millions of dollars purchasing luxury cars. Despite having several high-end cars including Ferraris, Bentleys, and Lamborghinis, Shaq has a special affinity towards the Dodge Chargers. Spending a minimum of $212,448 on two Chargers-plus customizing them to his liking, the TNT analyst has purchased the same vehicle in consecutive years. Now that Dodge has confirmed putting an end to the production of several of its cars – Charger being one of them – Shaq shared a post on his stories mourning the loss of one of his favorite cars.

With the prices starting at $106,224, a Dodge Charger isn’t a costly vehicle for someone who is worth north of the $400 million mark. Displaying his love for the sports car, Shaquille O’Neal gifted himself a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and got it customized for his 50th birthday.

Shaquille O’Neal mourns the end of the Dodge Charger

Last year, Dodge revealed that it would be discontinuing the production of some of its muscle cars. As seen in @srt.hellcat’s Instagram post, today is the final day to order the Chargers, Challengers, and Chrysler 300’s.

Resharing the post on his Instagram story, Shaq certainly must’ve felt sad. Take a look at the screenshot of the Big Aristotle’s story on tragicpatek’s tweet.

Only last year, Shaq bought a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his 50th birthday. Customizing the 800 horsepower beast, O’Neal added a silver and red wrap and scissor doors. ‘Diesel Dod Mafia’ was mentioned on the hood of the vehicle, with the wheels and windows covered in black. Finally, Shaq added a red underflow, giving the car a cool look.

He recently got another custom-made hellcat. So the Diesel’s definitely not lacking in his pick for Dodge Chargers.

Shaq has stopped driving sports cars

Since his initial years as a pro, Shaq has purchased numerous supercars. However, it’s been a while since we’ve seen O’Neal in the driver’s seat of a supercar. It is because the 51-year-old almost met with a fatal accident due to a wet spot on the road. Shaq explained the situation in his own words:

“Everything was good until one night, I’m coming over hill, and I see a wet spot. I’m like ‘I’m just going to go over it.

I go into a 360, and then to a 720… and then, there’s an 18-wheeler coming. But I got enough time to get into my ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ mode. I put it in reverse, and I got off, I was like ‘You know what? No more sports cars for me.’”

As also mentioned earlier in a podcast appearance, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is content driving the Chargers and F-150s he has filled his garage with now.